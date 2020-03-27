The Seven Deadly Sins to Release New Stage Play

The Seven Deadly Sins hasn't been receiving the most warm welcome on Netflix with its third season from Studio Deen, but this isn't stopping the anime franchise from hitting the stage once again as a brand new live action play has been announced! While this will be the second time that Seven Deadly Sins hits the stage with a play of its own, debuting with its first in 2018, it is entering the world of live action adaptations in good company as other anime plays have been created for series such as Beastars, My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon, and Naruto to name a few!

The first stage play for The Seven Deadly Sins chronicled several early events of the franchise and the second play is looking to continue the trend by portraying other big moments with "The Seven Deadly Sins Stage Play: The Treacherous Great Holy Knights". The sequel play itself will have the return of the original's writer and director in Nobuhiro Mori, who is adept at stage play adaptations of anime series as the director was responsible for both Black Butler and Hakuoki performances!

The third season of Seven Deadly Sins has been a nightmare for many fans, as the animation has failed to meet a number of fanatics' expectations for what the series could be! Regardless of this, the franchise is looking to return with a new anime later this year in 2020! Though the manga is looking to end before the anime's conclusion, the creator of the series, Nakaba Suzuki, has stated that a sequel series is in the works!

As mentioned earlier, the world of anime adaptation stage plays is one that is fit to bursting in Japan with examples. From more "mundane" anime such as the Prince of Tennis to the truly bizarre like Beastars, a number of different franchises have been translated to the stage in the past years. While adaptations such as these are few and far between in North America, we're crossing our fingers that one day the trend of having anime stage play adaptations will make its way to the West and show anime fans in the US what we've been missing!

