The Seven Deadly Sins Confirms Manga's End Date

The Seven Deadly Sins' anime might be currently rolled in controversy as fans debate about the quality of the production for the much-anticipated third season, but Nakaba Suzuki's original manga has been much better received overall. But the manga has been on its last legs for quite some time as the series has been teased that it's entering its final moments for well over a year at this point. But fans recently got a new tease of the series' official finale with the release of the 40th volume of the series in Japan.

As initially reported by Anime News Network, Suzuki had teased that The Seven Deadly Sins would be ending with the next volume of the series. But in a recent follow up report, Suzuki confirms that this is indeed the plan with The Seven Deadly Sins officially coming to an end with the release of Volume 41 on May 15th.

In a side story collection released alongside the 40th volume of the series, Suzuki also confirmed that more side stories based on the "remaining characters" would be coming at a later date. It's currently unknown however as Suzuki teases they'll be out "someday." But side stories for The Seven Deadly Sins will be going under one condition.

Suzuki mentioned that he's currently at work on his next series, and side stories featuring more of The Seven Deadly Sins won't be coming until much after the new series begins its serialization. But now that we have a concrete confirmed ending date for the series, now fans should truly ready themselves for the end.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned three seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.

