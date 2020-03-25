The Seven Deadly Sins' Final Season Drop First Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins has been a staple for anime fans but cannot stick around forever. The show wrapped its most recent TV series not long ago, and it turns out Meliodas will return this year with its final season after a good run on air. And thanks to a recent update, the first trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgement is now available for fans to watch.

The video went live in Japan earlier this morning and gave fans the chance to peek this new season. The upcoming series is slated to debut this October if production runs on schedule, and it will follow Meliodas and Elizabeth through another epic adventure.

As you can see below, the trailer begins on a dark note with Elizabeth lying unconscious on the ground. The heroine is covered in blood, and Meliodas is left to hold her while screaming in agony before the scene changes.

"Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan" anime teaser promo; airs October 2020 pic.twitter.com/uDMsMBkraL — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 25, 2020

Meliodas and Zeldris seem to crop up throughout the trailer, and the rest of the Seven Deadly Sins do as well. It seems this final venture will bring the manga's epic arc to an end given its extravagant power boosts, and that is alright by fans!

For now, fans are left to wonder how The Seven Deadly Sins will be received upon its final season. If you have been keeping up with the fandom, you will know its last two seasons have been iffy at best. When the anime moved to a new studio, there was a significant decline in animation which left audiences stunned, and their critiques on the show only grew this past season. And if this final outing does not make some fixes, there is no doubt fans will be upset with Meliodas' last adventure.

What do you make of this brand-new trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.