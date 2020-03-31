My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Dabi's Deadly Display in the Latest Chapter

The war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front continues in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, and while it is filled to the brim with its fair share of intense and even heartbreaking scenes, there is also a great showing from the fan favorite villain Dabi. When the My Villain Academia arc came and went without exploring Dabi's past, fans have been waiting for this villain to take the spotlight in a potential conflict. It seems like this day might be upon us soon as Chapter 266 of the series ramped up all the Dabi action.

As Dabi takes the lead in the fight against the pro hero Hawks, fans have begun to wonder if this means we'll finally see more from the mysterious villain such as the potential confirmation of a major theory about his background. Not only that, much of the scenes in which he is using his fiery power against Hawks are filled with some of the most impressive art yet.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Dabi's turn to shine in the latest chapter of the series, the kinds of theories it's sparking, and the hopes for his future