All-New Pokemon Egg Teases Ash's Most Powerful Hatch

✖

Pokemon is keeping busy even if many of its workers are staying at home these days. While its video games find ways to keep fans engaged during quarantine, the anime is doing much the same for its audience. In fact, the franchise's most recent series has set out a new promo for episode 21, and it confirms something rather magical concerning a new egg.

Yes, that is right! Ash is about to get an egg of his own, but fans shouldn't expect this shell to hatch a Togepi. Unlike Misty before him, Ash will get a different creature when his never-before-seen eggs hatches, and a certain phrase teases the Pokemon inside the egg.

According to Pokemon translations, the title for episode 21 is none other than "Hit Your Mark, Wave Guidance! Satoshi and the Mysterious Egg!" As you can tell, the name is a mouthful, but the use of Wave Guidance is taking fans all the way back to Lucario.

In the original text, Wave Guidance is also known as aura which appeared in a special movie. The film was none other than Lucario and the Mystery of Mew. It was there Ash learned about his aura as well as Lucario's which they teamed together towards the end of the movie.

At this point, there is no official word on what will hatch from this egg, but Mew is hard to believe as the monster is in limited supply. This means it is far more likely that Ash is about to hatch h is own Lucario. If this is the case, the Pallet Town hero will have a seriously stacked team with the likes of Gengar, Dragonite, Pikachu, and more. Lucario is the icing on the cake, and Pokemon fans will be plenty happy to taste such victory for themselves later this month.

Do you think Ash is ready to raise a Lucario? Or would another Pokemon better suit him? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.