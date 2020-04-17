My Hero Academia Creator Gives Toga Adorable Makeover in New Sketch

✖

Kohei Horikoshi's manga is currently in its fifth year of publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have seen how both the hero and villain sides of the series have grown in their various ways during its tenure so far. There have been several fan favorites that have popped up on either side of the battle in that time, and one of the major standouts early on has been the villain Himiko Toga. The murderous school girl with a mysterious past joined the League of Villains after Hero Killer Stain made a big statement, and has not let go of fans ever since she debuted.

She's had several big moments throughout the franchise in both the anime and manga so far, and her quirk has opened her up to all sorts of surprising new looks. But the villain herself rarely deviates from her school uniform. While it turns out that there's an explanation for that, this also means there hasn't been much opportunity to play with her base look...especially as a big war breaks out in the manga.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has put a stop to that with an adorable makeover for the character, giving her usual school girl outfit an even cuter, darker color variant. Not only that, Horikoshi shows off his love for sweet kicks by giving Toga a nice pair of her own. Check out the sketch for Toga's makeover below:

Dubbing this new look for Toga as "Super Toga," fans are hoping this version of the character makes it to the series someday. After a few major developments in the manga presumably push her character forward even further than we've seen thus far, perhaps this new look could be a way to reflect how much she's already changed through her onslaught of battles? Either way, it's a fun new look for a character we rarely see change up her actual gear.

What are you hoping to see from Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia's fifth season? What did you think of her time in the fourth season? What are you hoping to see from her in the current hero and villain war breaking out in the manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

