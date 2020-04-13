My Hero Academia Fan Spots Missed Clue About Toga's Best Mission

✖

My Hero Academia is known for teasing fans to their limit, and audiences are quick to catch most of those moments. Still, there are some scenes fans fail to pick up on, and they make for a good story later on. Not long ago, a fan on Reddit found one such scene, and netizens are applauding its ability to foreshadow one of Toga's biggest missions to date.

As you can see down below, the little moment was spotted on Reddit by TheMeisterofMemes. It was there the user told other My Hero Academia fans they were re-watching season three, and it was there in episode 15 that they saw something insanely clever

The thing in question? It happens to be none other than Camie. The heroine made her anime debut in season three alongside her classmates during the Provisional License Exam arc, and she was present when Inasa greeted his peers from UA Academy.

Of course, fans know how that greeting went. Inasa bowed so low and fast to the heroes that he hit his head on the sidewalk. Inasa came to standing position with blood dripping down his head from the blow, but he was not too phased. However, Camie was rather curious about the injury as the girl can be seen looking towards Inasa and talking to herself about blood.

At this time of airing, this mention was nothing too odd, but My Hero Academia fans see it easily now. Camie is not fond of blood but Toga is obsessed with the stuff. In this arc, Toga uses Camie as a disguise to get closer to Izuku, but Inasa's blood was too tempting to pass up. She had to give his lifeblood a mention at minimum with some wondering whether Toga got a taste somehow before she left.

Did you ever notice this tiny piece of foreshadowed content? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.