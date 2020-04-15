My Hero Academia Is Telling Its Best Arc With "Paranormal Liberation War"

While fans of the My Hero Academia's anime series just saw the reveal of a new No. 1 hero (Endeavor) and some terrifying new villains (Enhanced Nomu) to challenge him, fans of the Boku No Hero Academia manga are getting into something much bigger and more serious. Endeavor and Hawks' meeting in the season 4 finale leads to the uncovering a huge plot against Japan's Pro Hero world: The League Villains has merged with the Meta Liberation Front army. This new "Paranormal Liberation Front" has one dark goal: shatter public faith in Pro Heroes with a massive coordinated terrorist attack across Japan. Thanks to a spy embedded in the villains' ranks (Hawks), the Pro Heroes (and some Class 1-A recruits) have launched a pre-emptive attacks on the villain strongholds. Now the war is officially on, and it is easily My Hero Academia's best arc yet. Scroll below for the breakdown of all the epic things the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc is doing for My Hero Academia!

Real Heroes vs. Villains Event My Hero Academia has been largely focused on its titular concept: educating the new generation of heroes. However, in getting the story of Izuku Midoriya and his friends in Class 1-A, we've also been introduced to an entire Pro Hero world. But while the Pro Heroes have been active in shaping the path for Deku and friends, we've never seen the series really pull off a major Pro Hero event, on an Avengers level scale. Well, with the Paranormal Liberation War, we are now getting just that kind of event - with the new Top 10 Pro Heroes the anime just introduced leading the way.

Big Stakes (Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine) Up until now, My Hero Academia's biggest "event" moments have been pretty much contained to local villain or criminal groups, who are trying to pull off some kind of scheme. That's obviously the classic superhero vs. evildoer trope, but it's also a level of conflict where the stakes are much lower than what you would typically call an Avengers-level event. However, the Paranormal Liberation War is definitely on a different level. Not only are Pro Heroes trying to stop a massive coordinated attack by an entire villain army, there are also some new horrors that All For One's disciples are unleashing against the hero army, with levels of power we've never seen. It's an intricate chess game of warfare afoot, and it's thrilling to see it playing out.

Major Consequences This war clearly has some major stakes involved, but no matter how it goes, the Pro Hero world will never be the same again. Whether it's major losses (more on that next), or the final shattering of the Pro Hero / quirk use status quo, this is indeed a war, and that war will have some of the biggest consequences that we've ever seen in My Hero Academia... and it makes every new chapter that much more exciting.

Big Deaths My Hero Academia has teased dread and loss in some of its big battle events (see: The Battle of Kamino), but actual deaths and significant losses have been few (see: battle with Overhaul). However, in just the opening salvo of the Paranormal Liberation War, there has already been a brutal hero death, a big villain death, and numerous serious injuries to some key players in the series - with others now facing similar peril (as of the latest chapter at the time of writing this). The potential is sky-high for the Paranormal Liberation War to kill off multiple major figures in My Hero Academia's lore (All Might, Endeavor, Hawk, Class 1-A, even League of Villains members), and it makes every battle in this war a nail-biter.

Next Level Bad Guys (Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine) As stated, the hero army isn't just up against a large faction of powerful villains in the Paranormal Liberation Front (like Re-Destro): they're also up against the next evolution in the League of Villains' power. Twice has become a veritable one-man-army of clones that can take out the heroes; All For One's scientist disciple Dr. Ujiko has unleashed a new breed of highly-intelligent Nomu; all while Ujiko has Tomura Shigaraki in a statis tube, boosting his disintegrating powers to a horrific new max level. It's a new level of threat in every way, and the heroes are already paying the price for combating it in blood, sweat, and tears.

True Price of Heroism For fans who just got done watching the My Hero Academia season 4 finale: This Paranormal Liberation War arc is making the new crop of top-ranked Pro Heroes earn their status. Endeavor, Hawks, Mirko (even Crust!) have all shed their own blood for the cause of battling the Paranormal Liberation Front, and looked damn cool doing so. Even Class 1-A is stepping up to the plate, with unexpected students like Tokoyami and Kaminari jumping into the fray and scoring their own heroic moments.