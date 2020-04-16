Anime Fans Rally Behind Their Favorite Shonen Jump Shows

This week marked National Anime Day 2020, and it is a unique one, indeed. Thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic millions of people across the globe have been confined to their homes, and anime has been one of the biggest go-to entertainment escapes during that time. Whether its new viewers breaking into the genre, or experienced fans catching up on series they missed, anime is bubbling right now, and shonen anime are definitely leading the pack. Well, in honor of National Anime Day Shonen Jump Magazine decided to ask fans what the best shonen series of all time is. Not surprisingly, fans of everything from Dragon Ball to Naruto, One Piece and every series in between, is now representing for their favorite series to be crowned king. Scroll below to see for yourself!

Dragon Ball Dragonball Z!!! pic.twitter.com/HRg0e7b96l — 🤘🏼ℂ𝟜𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕦𝕕𝕒👑ℂ𝟜𝕌𝕣𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕤𝕙𝕚🤘🏼 (@TheUltimateArt_) April 15, 2020 Its Dragon Ball. Because not only was it the first anime I'd experienced but its helped shape me in the years of my life up to now. Being apart of the community is just another bonus. The Dragon Soul is with me always pic.twitter.com/dHNUIGetW0 — ๖̶̶̶ζ͜͡Chigo-Senpai 🦉 ~Gekyume~ (@Chigo_Senpai) April 15, 2020 "Its Dragon Ball. Because not only was it the first anime I'd experienced but its helped shape me in the years of my life up to now. Being apart of the community is just another bonus. The Dragon Soul is with me always" -- WELL SAID, Senpai! It's the godfather classic for a reason!

Jo Jo's Bizarre Adventure JoJo pic.twitter.com/KQx1Pe5yAs — Overhaul902 (@overhaul902) April 15, 2020 The Jo Jo fans always keep it so wonderfully weird.

One Piece One Piece because its story and world building is phenomenal. Thank you Eiichiro Oda 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Xm4VZhRk3 — Blobert1747 (@Blobert1747) April 15, 2020 "One Piece because its story and world building is phenomenal. Thank you Eiichiro Oda" -- This is some of the deepest anime mythology to break into - but definitely one of the most rewarding, as well.

Black Clover Black Clover obviously pic.twitter.com/mxSE3EsI9W — モvelıeи-Ꮯhɑи ♀ 🇳🇱 ☘ (@Eeveelien) April 15, 2020 pic.twitter.com/oJScBWClCr — Michael Hart 🍀 (Citizen of Clover) (@DarkFoxTeam_) April 15, 2020 Fans of up-and-comer Black Clover also think that the series' visuals and clear epic action is proof enough of why it is such a clear breakout hit.

My Hero Academia My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/4cK8nqqhEm — Overhaul902 (@overhaul902) April 15, 2020 My Hero Academia is - all debate aside - one of the top hottest anime on the planet at the moment. If you're a superhero fan, seek it out now.

Hunter x Hunter My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/4cK8nqqhEm — Overhaul902 (@overhaul902) April 15, 2020 The Hunter x Hunter crowd kept their answer in the spirit of the original question, and kept it creepy in the spirit of their favorite.

Naruto My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/4cK8nqqhEm — Overhaul902 (@overhaul902) April 15, 2020 "NARUTO FOR TEACHING ME THE BEST LIFE LESSONS AND FOR HOLDING A PLACE IN MY HEART FOR MAKING ME LOVE ANIME" -- The greatest ninja saga of all time (and still ongoing, thanks to Boruto)!

Yu Yu Hakusho 1 Yu Yu Hakusho pic.twitter.com/fwtClnJU5F — SEAN. U™ ショーン • ウ (@SeanAPEx) April 15, 2020 One of the '90s O.G.'s still representing! (If only with a few fans...)

The Promised Neverland Yakusoku no Neverland! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z2n3FapVgT — Portal The Promised Neverland BR (@PortalTPNBrasil) April 15, 2020 One of the most gripping and gorgeous new anime - and fans have only just dipped their collective toe into the ride that's to come!

Gin Tama Gintama pic.twitter.com/qKu4SAYE26 — Chida (@za_warudo_wryy) April 15, 2020 You don’t miss pic.twitter.com/CWTznc8Lw3 — Heh (@zheng101) April 15, 2020 "my favorite anime and show in general is GINTAMAN I love the characters so much" --The 2000s - 2010s hit anime also got quite a lot of love this year!

Dr. Stone Dr Stone pic.twitter.com/bLSgP7vym4 — Overhaul902 (@overhaul902) April 15, 2020 Another breakout hit that's quickly rising in popularity, Dr. Stone deserves a mention in this year's list.