My Hero Academia Fans Rally for Toga's Revenge After SPOILER Dies

My Hero Academia has been put through its paces, and it turns out there's even more for the fandom to experience. As of late, the anime has been gentle with fans, but the same cannot be said for the manga. Readers have experienced some rough tides with the League of Villains, and some of them are begging for Toga to get revenge against a certain hero after the death of her friend.

So, you have been warned! There are huge spoilers below for the Paranormal Liberation War in the following article.

For those who are all caught up on the My Hero Academia manga, you will know Toga just lost a close friend. Readers kept up with Twice as the villain fought against Hawks, a Pro Hero determined to take him into custody. Twice did not win the battle, but he managed to escape in enough time to say goodbye to Toga before dying.

As you can expect, the girl was stunned by Twice's sudden appearance, and she was equally surprised to see him on death's door. The manga ended with Toga all by herself in the wake of Twice's disintegration, and that has led fans to rally for revenge.

While Hawks has plenty of fans out there, Twice had a huge number of fans behind him. You can see a slew of reactions in the slides below which call for Hawks' death, and many are curious whether the hero will pay. If that does happen, the Pro Heroes will face a loss similar to what the baddies just took, and many more fans will be left to mourn. The loss of Twice is hard enough for readers to take, but a double-hit including Hawks would have massive consequences on the fandom and franchise.

