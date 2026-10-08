20 Years Later, There’s Still No Shonen Jump Anime That Deserves a Reboot More

When it comes to Shonen action and drama, Weekly Shonen Jump always grabs the spotlight, and this has been the case for many decades now. Established in 1968, it eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time. A lot of its popularity is thanks to Dragon Ball, One Piece, and many other Shonen classics that kept the magazine running. However, while several of these classics received anime, not all of them got the adaptations they deserve. While the 2000s were a golden era for Shonen fans, many incredible anime suffered from poor pacing and cancellations. This also includes Katekyo Hitman Reborn, a classic Shonen action written and illustrated by Akira Amano.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This action comedy began serialization in 2004 and reached its finale in 2012 with 42 manga volumes. The series followed several plot lines and featured lovable characters throughout its run, which is all the more reason it’s a favorite among fans even now. The anime premiered on October 7th, 2006, which further helped the manga gain more popularity. However, despite having an exceptional story and power system, the anime couldn’t stand the test of time due to several issues. Now that the anime is commemorating its 20th anniversary today, it’s evident that it needs a reboot to adapt the entire story with better animation and pacing.

Katekyo Hitman Reborn Anime Was Cancelled Before It Could Adapt the Entire Story

Image Courtesy of Studio Artland

The biggest flaw with long-running, weekly anime was that it would always catch up with the manga. Many Weekly Shonen Jump series followed the same pattern, and as a result, they would face the same issues as well. The anime would be released at least a couple of years after the manga debut, and both versions of the story would be released weekly. Manga chapters are considerably shorter, while the anime needs to adapt at least more than one chapter per episode. There’s no question as to why the anime would end up facing pacing issues.

This is also the reason why many anime leaned towards having so many filler episodes. However, despite all that, some of them would still be unable to continue on. This even includes a hit classic like Bleach, which adapted the final arc ten years after the original anime ended. As for Katekyo Hitman Reborn, the anime released more than 200 episodes, but it never returned with a sequel. While the series was a hit during its serialization, it faced a decline in popularity as sales became lower for Blu-rays and merchandise.

This also discouraged the studio from continuing the anime. A few years after the anime’s cancellation, studio Artland went defunct in 2017 due to bankruptcy, even though it was responsible for several acclaimed series such as Mushishi, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and more. The studio’s financial status was perhaps the biggest reason why the anime was never continued, even though it deserved a better adaptation. However, at this point, a reboot that will adapt the manga with better animation, pacing, and a seasonal schedule is more needed than the continuation of the original anime. Not only has it been way too long since the anime was released, but the older animation style doesn’t appeal to fans anymore. Furthermore, a new studio continuing the story wouldn’t make sense since the original and the sequel will be entirely different.

Katekyu Hitman Reborn Has Major Plans For the 20th Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

It’s no surprise that a classic like Katekyo Hitman Reborn will be commemorating its 20th anniversary on a grand stage. The anime will be holding its panel during this year’s Jump Festa at the Jump Studio stage. The excitement is greater than ever since Jump Festa is the largest annual convention held by Shueisha. The event features new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. It also focuses on more than a dozen Shonen series that have been or are being published in Shueisha’s magazines, including Weekly Shonen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyo Jump, and the online platform Shonen Jump+.

Each year, the convention is held for two days during the last month of the year, and this year’s Jump Festa will be held on December 20th and 21st. We can expect major announcements during the convention, including future anime projects or anything related to the manga and anime. If the anime does plan on returning with new projects, it will need to be picked up by another major studio since the original Studio Artland has ceased all operations. However, that’s not all the series has planned for fans.

The anime also released a new anniversary visual and trailer to hype fans for the anniversary projects. Short videos for all episodes of the anime will be released on the official YouTube channel, one per day starting January 4th, 2027. The anniversary celebrations have barely begun, but next year will be even more exciting with new updates regarding the anime’s future. This is also an interesting attempt at repopularizing the series, especially since it’s not as popular in the West, not to mention that it also couldn’t stand the test of time.

Head down to the comments to tell us if you are excited for the anniversary adaptations. Do you also think the manga should get a brand new adaptation instead? Or you could tell us your favorite Katekyo Hitman Reborn moment.