Katekyo Hitman Reborn Hypes Anniversary With Art Exhibit

Katekyo Hitman Reborn might not have had a new anime project to announce at this year's Jump Festa, but the story of Tsuna and Reborn is far from forgotten. Set to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the manga in 2024, a new art exhibit is set to open in Japan that will honor creator Akira Amano while featuring some big art when it comes to the manga artist. With Amano himself currently working on his latest series, Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions, he should have plenty of art to display for anime fans when the art exhibit swings open its doors.

If you've never had the opportunity to experience what is arguably Amano's biggest manga story, Katekyo Hitman Reborn focuses on a talentless protagonist who finds himself presented with a chance to be a major player in the underworld. Approached by a toddler named "Reborn", the series follows the high-schooler putting together a band of super-powered youngsters who will one day go on to create the strongest mob organization in Japan. While Akira Amano is working on the aforementioned Forbidden Deductions, the artist has also been working in the anime industry as a character designer. Perhaps most recently, Amano has lent his talents to the likes of Psyco-Pass and the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai.

(Photo: Artland)

Hitman Reborn Into An Art Exhibit

The upcoming art exhibit will be titled "Akira Amano: The Characters" and will open on May 18th in Ikebukuro Sunshine City next year. While the exhibit will end on June 23rd, the art is planning to go on tour across Japan before exiting the public eye. The original Katekyo Hitman Reborn came to an end in 2012, though that isn't stopping the series from finding new ways to return.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check, you can check out all the original episodes of the anime adaptation on Crunchyroll. Here's an official description from the streaming service describing the lives of Tsuna and Reborn, "Tsuna, a timid junior high student, is a failure at school, sports, and social life. But everything around Tsuna has been completely changed when a baby called Reborn, who claims to be an Italian hit man from Vongola family shows up! Reborn was sent to groom Tsuna for his future life as a mafia boss of the family!"

