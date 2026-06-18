A Code Geass Crossover With An Anime Classic Arrives This Month

Amongst the anime community, there is one series that routinely is in the discussion when it comes to the greatest stories of all time for the medium. Code Geass has always been looked at as something akin to a mix between Attack on Titan and Mobile Suit Gundam, focusing on the thrilling and surprising story of Lelouch. Following the recent sequel that further expanded on this universe, the creators behind the series have hinted in the past that there is more to come. Luckily, a major crossover between Code Geass and anime royalty is set to arrive later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this month, it was announced that Code Geass is set to cross over with the anime franchise, Legend of the Galactic Heroes. Even though both properties take place in very different universes, this isn’t stopping Lelouch and his allies from invading this universe thanks to the mobile game, Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue Saga. Releasing a new trailer to hint at the upcoming crossover, surprisingly little has been revealed when it comes to how the crossover will work in the strategy game and whether Code Geass will look any different by jumping into the Galactic Heroes’ universe. You can check out the major preview for the anime crossover below, which is set to make landfall on June 24th.

Code Galactic Heroes

Courtesy of Sunrise

For those who might not know about Legend of the Galactic Heroes, the series first debuted on the screen in the 1980s, following the release of its first novel all the way back in 1982. Rather than focusing on mech battles like Code Geass, the series takes to the stars with more traditional spaceships that see factions trying to outthink and outstrategize one another in outer space. For the recent mobile game, which focuses on more strategy than a “gacha mechanic,” the description reads:

“Thousands of years in the future, humanity, having ventured into outer space, is divided into two nations, the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance. The nations wage an endless war across the vast galaxy. And at the end of the 8th century of the space calendar, humanity would weave a new chapter in the history of the galaxy.” The last time we witnessed Legend of the Galactic Heroes on the screen was with the anime film series from Production I.G. in 2022, but fans are still holding out hope for a comeback.

In 2023, a fifth season of the anime adaptation was announced, but three years later, there has been no word on when anime fans can expect the space-soaring war to continue. Both Code Geass and Legend of the Galactic Heroes have future anime planned, but both franchises share the common thread that neither has given fans a definitive date for their comebacks.

What do you think of this legendary crossover that is about to make landfall later this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!