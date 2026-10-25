Avatar: Seven Havens Reveals Korra’s Final Romance With a Secret Marriage Easter Egg

Avatar: Seven Havens has finally given Korra the romance that fans have been asking years for with its newest episode, and has seemingly secretly revealed a marriage that took place after we last saw Korra in action. The Legend of Korra had a troublesome final season for its run. Not only were its final episodes taken off Nickelodeon and moved online instead (before streaming even became a real thing), but it had to end without a proper confirmation of the building romantic tension between Korra and Asami.

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Although franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino later confirmed that there was indeed a romance between Korra and Asami, it’s not something fans got to fully see in the animated works itself. But with the latest episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens, their romance has not only been further confirmed but it seems the two of them got married in the years after The Legend of Korra.

Korra and Asami Are Married as Revealed in Avatar: Seven Havens

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Avatar: Seven Havens Episode 7 is now streaming with Paramount+, and the sees Pavi and Nisha discovering footage from the old world from hundreds of years before. The short clip they see features older versions of Korra and Asami who are still together years after the end of their series. But what has taken this appearance forward is the reveal that both of them seem to be wearing traditional Water Tribe betrothal necklaces, which has been seen at different points in the past with Katara, Yue, and Bolin and more throughout the franchise.

It’s not quite clear from the short bit they appear as to whether or not they’re fully married, so it’s hard to fully claim that they got married after the end of The Legend of Korra. But with their romance seemingly confirmed at the end of the original series, and the update here, it seems like Korra got the happy ending with Asami that fans had been hoping to see all this time. There are a few things that complicate matters, however, as Korra also seemingly caused the destruction of the world during her time as Avatar too.

What Does This Mean for Korra’s Future in Avatar: Seven Havens?

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The episode also reveals a flashback where fans see Korra heading into Republic City before leading to the destruction of the world, and for a brief moment she’s seen wearing the necklace. But when it cuts to her destroying the world later, she’s no longer wearing it. With Avatar: Seven Havens going through the effort of recasting Korra for this brief moment, there’s a chance we’ll get to see a much fuller look at Korra’s past at this pivotal point in time. And there we could get a final confirmation of her marriage one way or another.

The Legend of Korra was unfairly in the center of a wildly divisive discourse online due to the nature of Korra being the Avatar in general. With her sexuality revealed in the latter half of the season and darker tone it took on, the fact that the series never got a full broadcast release for its final was the final nail in the coffin for quite a long time. This could be the start of a redemption tour for Korra in many ways, but what do you think of this Korra and Asami development? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!