Korra Officially Recast With Avatar: Seven Havens Return (New Voice Actor Confirmed)

Avatar: Seven Havens has officially reintroduced Korra to the animated series with its newest batch of episodes of Paramount+, and with it has confirmed that a new voice actor has taken over for the role. Avatar: Seven Havens has been in the midst of a new era for the long running animated franchise as Avatar Studios has introduced fans to two new Avatars taking over after Korra. But unfortunately, it’s been teased that Korra has been the case of a great cataclysm that destroyed the world years before.

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Avatar: Seven Havens returned to Paramount+ this past weekend with Episodes 7-9, and with it has officially addressed Korra’s time as the Avatar for the first real time on screen. While she had been teased to have destroyed the world, a new flashback reveals that this might have truly been the case. To go along with this new look at Korra, it’s also been revealed by Cia Court (Vi in League of Legends, Ruri in Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles) has taken over the role as confirmed on the star’s social media, “I guess the cat monkey’s out of the bag! Yes, you heard me as Korra in Avatar Seven Havens! But is she really as bad as people think she is?”

Korra Reveals New Voice Actor With Avatar: Seven Havens Return

I guess the cat monkey's out of the bag! Yes, you heard me as Korra in Avatar Seven Havens! But is she really as bad as people think she is? 🤔#voxgoddess #avatarsevenhavens #korra pic.twitter.com/xIHL8pKDXk — Cia Court 🎧 🔜 SF Anime Festival – Nov 21 (@CiaCourtVO) October 23, 2026

Avatar: Seven Havens is set hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra, so it was definitely a mystery to see how the franchise would be able to see Korra return to action with the sequel series. Avatar: Seven Havens Episode 7 “What Lies Beneath,” sees Pavi and Nisha finding underground ruins with old technology revealing things had looked like during Korra’s time, but after the events of The Legend of Korra. But then a flashback further reveals to the two of them when they tap into the underlying connection between the Avatars.

This flashback reveals to the two of them that Korra had indeed caused the cataclysm thanks to something that seemingly had gone wrong, but there’s no explanation as to why just yet. Though Korra herself doesn’t really speak in the episode, her few grunts and motions are the first from Court’s time with the role. Following Janet Varney stepping away from the role in 2022 (though still remaining very active within the Avatar franchise such as working on the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast), Court is a sign we’ll see much more of Korra going forward.

What Does This Mean for Korra in Avatar: Seven Havens?

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Avatar: Seven Havens has been setting up the fact that Korra destroyed the world during her time as Avatar, and years later the world is still trying to recover from the cataclysm. This latest flashback seemingly sees her enact cede catalcysm, but there’s just not enough to go on yet to fully place the blame on her. With how much has been teased within the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise on a whole, there’s likely going to be a reasonable explanation behind it.

It’s further emphasizing all of the real world criticism and hate that Korra as a character received during The Legend of Korra‘s run, so it seems like the team at Avatar: Seven Havens is going to use it as a way to build out Pavi and Nisha’s own journey. But what do you think of Korra’s return in Avatar: Seven Havens so far? What are you hoping to see from the former Avatar next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!