The Legend of Korra Star Reacts to Surprise Reveal in Avatar: Seven Havens “Heartbreaking”

Avatar: Seven Havens revealed that Korra is blamed for the destruction of the world with its premiere episode, and the original voice star behind Korra revealed she felt “hurt” when finding that out. Avatar: Seven Havens is the next big step in Avatar Studios’ expanding franchise, and takes place hundreds of years after the events of The Legend of Korra. But one of the open secrets heading into the premiere was the fact that Korra is being blamed for the current post-apocalyptic state of the world all that time later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The premiere episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens have made their debut with Paramount+, and it’s been further revealed that the people of the various havens have grown to hate the Avatar for causing the destruction of the world. Revealing her thoughts about the reveal during the official Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise podcast, Avatar: Braving the Elements, Korra voice star Janet Varney explained that she had gone through a number of complicated emotions after, “I sobbed through this pilot episode. I was shattered. I cannot emphasize it enough.”

Korra’s Voice Actor Reacts to Avatar: Seven Havens Premiere

Courtesy of Paramount+

“I was like, ‘I’m so worried about all the people that love Korra and already defend Korra.’,” Varney continued. “And I had to go back and watch with fresh eyes after I had deeply grieved.” Explaining that she ultimately felt hurt due to her deep attachment to Korra, even if she knows there’s likely going to be more to the reveal later, “I know we don’t know what will happen, and I want people to keep the faith, but who knows? But just for me, watching children talk about her as if she’s a monster was heartbreaking. I mean, it really hurt.”

As Varney explains, it goes a bit deeper with Korra, “I’m not her, but I know what she means to some people, and it just really hurt.” Korra is currently teased to be the reason that the Avatar: Seven Havens world has been destroyed to the point where there are only seven civilizations left on Earth, but there’s likely much more to the story that Varney emphasizes will be revealed later. It’s hard to argue her emotions, however, as she understands better than everyone the kind of hate that could be thrown Korra’s way with such a reveal.

What Does This Mean for Korra in the Avatar Franchise?

Play video

Avatar: Seven Havens takes place two hundred years after the events of The Legend of Korra, and that raised a lot of questions about Korra’s life after the end of her series. This pocket of time will likely be explored in future episodes of the series (as teased by promotional materials like the teaser video above), and it’s likely that she’s just being blamed for it rather than being the root cause. It’s a natural extension of the kinds of adversity she faced during her time as the Avatar, and thus does unfortunately feel like a fitting continuation of her journey.

The Legend of Korra dealt with all sorts of complaints from fans when it was originally airing due to how different of a character Korra was from Aang, and unfortunately this reveal does make it easier for those who already hated the character to hate her more. But we’ll have to see whether or not Korra really did destroy the world. What did you think of this Korra reveal in Avatar: Seven Havens? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!