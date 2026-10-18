Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Address Korra Hate: “A Lot of Misogyny”

The creators behind the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise addressed all of the hate Korra gets heading into Avatar: Seven Havens with their thoughts on it all. Avatar: Seven Havens is set hundreds of years after the end of the original series, and reveals that Korra is now being blamed as the one that destroyed the world and led to its current post-apocalyptic state. This has only led to more debate surrounding Korra’s role in the wider Avatar Studios franchise slate.

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The debate around Korra as a main character has gotten to such a point where some even believe that creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko themselves hate her as well. But when asked about this in a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the two creators revealed that it’s “definitely not true” that they hate Korra. In fact, Konietzko reveals that he believes these fans “…hold Korra to this totally different standard. I think there’s a lot of misogyny. I think there’s a lot of homophobia.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Address Fans’ Hate for Korra

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“If people don’t like Korra as a character, they don’t like that series, that’s totally fine,” Konietzko stated when asked whether the hate against Korra was justified and if they also hated Korra. “We both love Korra, and I’m really proud of that series. The idea that Korra separated her connection with the other Avatars, it’s like, her uncle did that to her.” Then Konietzko related it to how fans view Aang, “And I’m always like, ‘Aang’s entire people were wiped out, but no one seems to hold that against Aang. But they hold Korra to this totally different standard.”

“I think there’s a lot of misogyny,” Konietzko continued. “I think there’s a lot of homophobia. Her story is an amazing one of resilience and repair. The idea that we hate Korra? I would say, well that’s definitely not true.” DiMartino also added, “She’s one of my favorite characters. The Avatars are never perfect heroes. But there’s more to Korra’s story than you see in the first couple episodes.” But this also puts that debate to bed as the hate for Korra online has now morphed into its own thing.

What Does This Mean for Korra in Avatar: Seven Havens?

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In a way, Avatar: Seven Havens is attacking all of this head on. Korra is being blamed for the current destruction of the world, and has been outright hated by all of the people in the society being revealed in the latest episodes. This might have broken the heart of Korra’s voice actor Janet Varney in the process, but it’s also likely to be revealed that something else is likely the cause behind all of that destruction. This label has been unfairly pushed onto her much like all of the hate has unfairly been pushed onto her by the fandom.

Avatar: Seven Havens is introducing two new twin Avatars at the start of their very own journey, and through the four seasons to come they’ll likely find out more about their predecessor and form their own opinions of Korra. This is the show’s chance to openly challenge all of the hate that Korra has received thus far, but it’s still going to be an uphill battle for those fans that made up their minds years before now.

How do you feel about Korra’s actions in The Legend of Korra? Do you think she actually destroyed the world in Avatar: Seven Havens? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!

via Teen Vogue