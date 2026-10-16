Black Clover Season 2 Finally Debuts Mereoleona’s Fieriest Form After 5 Years

Black Clover Season 2 doesn’t waste time before getting into action as the Magic Knights and mages from the Heart Kingdom attack the Spade Kingdom. The anime returns after five years with more stunning visuals than ever. While the manga has already reached its conclusion this year, the anime still has to adapt the two final arcs. The anime began airing in 2017 as a weekly series, which is why it caught up to the manga by 2021. It took the anime even longer to return when the manga transitioned to JUMP GIGA, a quarterly magazine, in 2022 due to Yuki Tabata’s health issues.

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The first season of the anime only adapted the initial phase of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, but the real fight will be featured in the latest season. As always, Mereoleona is in the middle of the action. When it comes to Squad Captains, there aren’t many Mages in the Kingdom who can surpass them, but she has always been an exception. She has been a crucial character to the story ever since she stepped in to fill the role temporarily when her brother, Fuegoleon Vermillion, was comatose after the attack from the Midnight Sun. The latest episode of the anime features her most powerful form yet as she surpasses her own limits ahead of a major battle.

Black Clover Gives Mereoleona the Spotlight She Deserves With Her New Form

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As someone fighting on the front lines against the Spade Kingdom’s devils, Mereoleona is going all out from the beginning. Despite all her strength, she knew her powers wouldn’t be enough against the devils that are immune to most forms of magic. Along with the Magic Knights, she trained for several months, pushing past the limits of her powers. Her Hellfire Incarnate form, which she used for the first time in the canon story, is the result of her efforts. While this form was briefly featured in the Wizard of the Sword King movie, it’s not considered a canon story.

Throughout the story before the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, Mereoleona has fought without her Grimoire. She focuses on her raw physical strength, unlike other mages, and that’s what makes her truly exceptional. However, her Hellfire Incarnate uses a massive amount of mana, and she uses her open Grimoire to assimilate her fire magic into her own body. The power is so intense that she is covered in intense flames. Not only that, but it’s thanks to her delicate control over her mana that she is able to maintain such a complicated form.

However, while this form severely boosts her powers, it also has a major drawback if used for too long. Mereoleona will be using this form a couple more times in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. It’s only the beginning of the battle, and things will only get more intense from here on out. Although the Magic Knights are more than prepared for the battle, the challenge ahead of them is more terrifying than anything they have faced before. The fight will continue in the upcoming Episode 3, which will be out on October 17th.