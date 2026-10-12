Black Clover Season 2 Preview Reveals First Look at New Fights & Forms

Black Clover Season 2 has officially kicked off its return with new episodes this Fall, and the newest preview for Episode 3 of the anime is setting up some big new fights and transformations. Black Clover has returned to screens after five long years, and with it fans have gotten to see some of the big moments from the final arcs of Yuki Tabata’s original manga come to life. This means showing off some of the key transformations fans have been waiting a long time to see adapted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Black Clover Season 2 picking back up with the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, the Magic Knights have been quickly thrown into the fights against the Dark Triad in order to stop the Advent of Qliphoth ritual. With training for a few days before this big rematch, the episodes thus far have already revealed some big power ups for each of the characters. And that’s set to continue with the next episode as Black Clover Season 2 Episode 3 has released early preview images you can find below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 3 Reveals First Look Preview

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 3 is titled “The Black Guardian,” and will be making its debut in Japan on October 17th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. With the first two episodes seeing the Clover Kingdom enter their respective fights against the Dark Triad, the end of the second episode teased that things would be getting more intense with the early arrival of some powerful new devils from the underworld. But that’s not all that’s going down as there’s an entire war to keep track of.

Not only does it tease that the Spade Kingdom’s resistance army will be fighting against demonic threats, but it seems like the Clover Kingdom is also in danger with the synopsis for the episode, “Meanwhile, a demon appears in the Clover Kingdom, where the captains are absent, and the people face a life-threatening crisis,” the synopsis reads. “It is Asta’s anti-magic power, gained through mastering “Union,” that saves them from this crisis. Amidst all this, the power of the demons of the Dark Triad finally reaches 100%…”

What to Know for Black Clover Season 2

Courtesy of Pierrot

At the rate in which Black Clover‘s anime is adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid chapters (and the fact that these chapters were relatively short to begin with), it’s clear that this second season won’t be anywhere near as long as the 170 episode long first season was. The anime has yet to confirm how many episodes this new season will be running for, but it’s likely going to be a single cour of episodes considering that all the series really has to adapt are a string of fights that are relatively quick in pace.

This means each episode of Black Clover Season 2 is going to be jam packed with a ton of action to keep an eye out for. There have been a ton of new transformations revealed in just the first two episodes alone, and that’s going to continue even further with this third episode and beyond. It’s what fans have been excited to see all this time, so what are you hoping to see in Black Clover‘s next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!