Black Clover Just Gave Yuno a Powerful New Weapon – Watch

Yuno is getting his chance to shine in the Spade Kingdom Arc after he suffered a massive setback during Zenon’s attack on the Golden Dawn Squad. Now that the Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, Black Clover returns with a brand new season after making fans wait for five years. As a Weekly Shonen Jump original written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, which later transitioned to the Jump GIGA magazine, it’s one of the biggest action fantasies of all time. While the manga has already reached its conclusion this year, the anime still has to adapt the two final arcs from the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime went on a hiatus in 2021 after adapting the initial phase of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, but the real fight will be featured in the latest season. It’s the most intense arc of the anime that takes place in the Spade Kingdom, the stronghold of the Dark Triad, who have been planning to unleash chaos upon the world. Season 2 is off to a strong start since it immediately rushes into action after the Magic Knights and mages from the Heart Kingdom have waited long enough to finally stop the villains. After facing his biggest defeat at the hands of Zenon, Yuno is back in action with a brand new weapon.

Black Clover Season 2 Gives Yuno the Time to Shine With a New Weapon

Play video

Yuno unleashes his Spirit of Boreas in the second episode of Season 2 during his rematch against. When the villain attacked the Golden Dawn, Yuno found himself terribly outnumbered, and it almost cost him his life. However, things have changed now since he is more than ready to avenge his squad. His Spirit of Boreas is by far the most powerful technique that he developed after his defeat against Zenon. It unleashes streams of wind that are capable of shattering devil-reinforced Bone Magic. Yuno developed this technique to break through Zenon’s solid defense, but the anime hasn’t shown how effective it will be. Regardless, anime-only fans can expect it to be one of the greatest fights in the series.

The fight isn’t going to be longer than necessary, but it features all the excitement fans can hope for. Before the first season was over, Yuno faced his biggest challenge when he saw half of his squad had been wiped out by Zenon. Not to mention that he was also too powerless to stop the villain from abducting his Captain. This was a major turning point in his life, not only because of the tragedy, but he also learned the truth about his origins. While the latest fight begins with Langris and Yuno on the same side, things will change drastically in the middle of the battle. Not only that, but Spirit of Boreas isn’t the only card he has up his sleeve against the villain. The fight will continue in the upcoming Episode 3, which will be out on October 17th, 2026.