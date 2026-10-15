Major Shonen Jump Series Reveals It’s Starting Its Final Battle At Last

Witch Watch is finally entering its final battle in the next chapter, which means that the ending is closer than you think. Kenta Shinohara’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump series follows a refreshing story set in a modern world where mythological and fantasy creatures have evolved and learned to live among humans. The manga began serialization in February 2021, and more than five years later, the story is finally closer to its finale. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information for Shonen Jump fans. Although the release date hasn’t been confirmed, the manga entering the final battle means that it will take only a few months for the story to reach its conclusion.

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While the series was already popular enough, it reached new heights of popularity after its anime debut in April 2025. The TV anime managed to get a huge fan following thanks to the heartwarming story, comedic elements, and, of course, gorgeous visuals. The anime was also confirmed to have a second season a while ago, although further details haven’t been announced yet. While fans await the anime’s return, the manga entered Part 3 and is now heading towards its anticipated finale. Last year, the manga confirmed that the ending has been delayed as the story gets more intense in its final stage. Following the delay, the story is all set to solve the unanswered questions and conclude the journey of Nico Wakatsuki and her friends.

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Although the second season was announced a year ago, fans are still awaiting updates on the anime’s return. The first season concluded its two cours last year, leaving a majority of the questions unanswered. As the story keeps getting more intense with plot twists and mysteries, the animation studio stays silent on the second season. However, fans will get a major update on the series during this year’s Jump Festa.

It’s the largest annual convention held by Shueisha, as it focuses on new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. As confirmed on Jump Festa’s official website, Witch Watch will be holding a panel during the Jump Studio stage. While there hasn’t been any news on what the announcement will be, we can expect something related to the anime sequel and the manga finale.

What to Expect From Witch Watch Season 2

Image Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

While the manga is heading towards its ending, the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The manga is split across three parts, and the first season only adapts around half of Part 1. The story finally takes shape in the second cour of the anime when Nico gets new familiars who begin living under the same roof as her and Morihito. Not to mention that the truth about the prophecy might also come to light sooner than expected. The episode count of the sequel season hasn’t been revealed yet, which is why it’s impossible to determine how many chapters will be adapted. However, there’s a good chance that the second season will wrap up the first part of the manga, which will finally reveal the threat looming over Nico’s head. Additionally, fans will also be introduced to new characters, both allies and enemies alike.