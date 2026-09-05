Black Clover to Launch New Release After Finale With Never Before Seen Content

Black Clover has revealed that it’s coming back with a brand new release that’s going to show off some new materials that never made it into the original manga run. Yuki Tabata officially brought Black Clover to an end after 11 years of serialization, and that meant that fans had to say goodbye to Asta and the Clover Kingdom after all this time. While it ultimately had one of the better received endings among fans of various Shonen Jump franchises, there was also a sense that there could have been much more.

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Black Clover ended its official manga run earlier this Summer with the release of its final physical volume and a special fan book including a final epilogue for the story, but it turns out that’s not far from all either. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on X, Black Clover is releasing a new digital art book later this November in Japan and it’s teased to feature some unreleased materials from the original manga and that includes newly drawn illustrations and other tidbits too.

Black Clover to Release Never Before Seen Material After Manga Finale

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Black Clover‘s new digital art book will be releasing in Japan on November 10th, but it’s not quite clear how substantial of a release it’s going to be. It’s teased to feature newly drawn and unreleased illustrations not seen in the original series, and that’s very exciting either way. Even if it’s just special color pages or character designs, it’s still going to be a big deal as there’s a several month time skip following the war against Lucius that had yet to be fully fleshed out. Any new information in this regard is going to feel like a huge deal either way.

Black Clover is thankfully from being fully over, however, as the TV anime is finally coming back for a new season later this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. A release date has yet to be announced for this new season as of the time of this writing, but the franchise has a ton of material to explore as the anime is picking up from the events of the first season and right back into the war against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. It’s a lot to look forward to.

What to Know for Black Clover Season 2

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Black Clover Season 2 might be making its full debut this October, but it’s actually going to be hosting an early premiere on the big screens across the United States later this month. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have revealed that an early look for Black Clover Season 2 will be making its debut along the early premieres of many other episodes of some of the hottest new anime currently slated for the Fall 2026 on the streaming service.

This is going to be the first chance that fans get to see a full Black Clover episode since the TV anime came to an end five long years ago, and it’s the first of much more to come. Black Clover’s massive first season is currently streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime, and you can catch up with it all there to be sure you’re totally ready for everything that’s coming next.

HT – @WSJ_manga on X