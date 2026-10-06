Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Drops New Sneak Peek Ahead of Netflix Launch – Watch Now

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back for a whole new season with Netflix, and the new series is gearing up for its premiere with an early sneak peek clip helping to show it all off. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners might have come to a complete end with its debut, but thankfully that was far from the end of the story. While it’s not going to continue with a traditional second season, the franchise is coming back with a whole new story with an entirely new group of characters in its wild world.

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The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway as fans are seeing tons of new releases come to different streaming platforms, and Netflix is going all out with a new edition of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The new series looks to be covering different ground for its characters than the first did, and a new sneak peek has been released showing off more of its main cast. You can check it out in action below to get ready for its full premiere later this month.

When Does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Come Out?

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on October 20th worldwide as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and this new sneak peek shows off more of the new cast of characters who will be making their debut in the new series. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not this can be considered a sequel with so many of the original characters dying off before the debut season ended, but that makes it all the more intriguing as to what could be going on. Especially as we see more of this dark and futuristic world.

The new main voice cast for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 includes the likes of Momoka Terasawa as Roman Carax, Akari Kito as Talia Yang, Koki Uchiyama as D, and Kentaro Tone as Weak Kingsley for its Japanese audio release. There will be an English dub release for the new season as well (launching at the same time) including the likes of Valeria Rodriguez as Roman, Kimoy Lee as Talia, Nazeeh Tarsha as D, and Clancy Brown as Weak. It’s the English dub that you can hear in action with this sneak peek too.

What to Know for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is also going to be carrying over much of the production cast seen with the first series with Kai Ikarashi (who directed the standout Episode 6 from the first season) taking over as director in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor also return from the first series to serve as showrunners, story writers, and producers for the new episodes with Kanno Ichigo providing the new character designs.

It’s also been previously revealed that “You Can’t Run From Me,” written by Maria Kelly and Drew Polovick (who also produced the track) and performed by Rico Nasty will serve as the theme song for the new series too. With so much new energy being poured into the series, it’s likely going to hit all of the great beats that the first series did. There’s a hope that it can somehow match the greatness of that original debut, so what are you hoping to see from the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!