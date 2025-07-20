Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Creator Loved Killing Off One Fan-Favorite Character

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners might have been packed with death and tons of big bummers, but it turns out the writer behind it all loved killing off a particular fan favorite more than all the others. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really shook things up as Studio Trigger helped to bring to life a new part of CD Projekt RED’s world seen in Cyberpunk 2077. The original anime series introduced fans to a whole new batch of characters, and told their story to its end by the time the first season wrapped up its run. There was a ton of death before it all reached its finale as a result of all of this too.

Taking the stage during Netflix’s panel at Anime Expo 2025 earlier this month (of which ComicBook was in attendance) to tease more of the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season, series writer Bartosz Sztybor once again confirmed that the characters who had died in the first season are also going to remain dead when the new season hits. But hilariously, while the writer noted how sad of a moment it was when writing for David’s death, it was more of a “pleasure” killing off Rebecca.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Writer Kills Off Rebecca Again

“Thank you for the love that you gave through the show to all the creators,” Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series writer Bartosz Sztybor began. “I’m really that you were crying after David died. I wanted to say it was a pleasure writing that, but it was not. It was a really sad moment. But it was a pleasure killing Rebecca, so I’m sorry for that.” This came shortly before Sztybor confirmed that the deaths seen in the series will be concrete, and both David and Rebecca are dead in the eyes of the franchise. It might be a different case for Lucy, however.

Sztybor noted how Lucy was still alive as of the end of the original series, and teased that she might not have shared the same fate as David and Rebecca. But for Rebecca, it’s clear that she’s been killed off despite being such a hit with fans. Outside of Lucy and David, Rebecca was the standout character from the anime’s debut season with fans, and it’s a good sign for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ future that the series won’t try to bring a dead character back for a cheap pop in the new season. Spinoffs and other projects are still on the table though.

What to Know for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2

As for the newly announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follow up, it’s now in the works for a launch with Netflix but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Kai Ikarashi (who directed Episode 6 of the first series) will be taking over as the director for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor will be serving as showrunners, story writers, and producers.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be running for ten episodes in total when it premieres, and is importantly teased as not a new season of the series but instead as a brand new show with a new cast of characters with their own stories to tell. But for now, those new characters are still being kept a mystery. Trigger ominously teases what to expect from the new series with, “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?”