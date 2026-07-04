Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Premieres First Episode to Rave Reviews

Even before this year’s Anime Expo, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ highly anticipated sequel was preparing anime fans to return to Night City. Specifically, the Netflix exclusive released a new trailer along with a look at the new characters who are picking up the baton from David and Lucy following their tragic tale. Not to be outdone, this year’s major convention screened the first episode of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, and reviews have made their way online. Shockingly enough, the upcoming sequel will reportedly be even darker than David’s story, which is hard to believe considering how brutal the original season could be.

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While the premiere episode wasn’t released online, plenty of anime fans who attended the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners panel at Anime Expo confirmed that the sequel honors the series that was so beloved that it reinvigorated Cyberpunk 2077. According to viewers, part two actually takes place during the events of 2077, though it remains unclear whether any characters from the game appear. Aside from complimenting the story, viewers who attended Anime Expo confirmed that Studio TRIGGER has once again knocked it out of the park in relation to the animation. In the first season, TRIGGER created a story with breathtaking animated moments, and it seems like the production house is planning to continue this trend for season two. You can check out some reviews from last night’s event below.

I watched the first episode of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. It perfectly blends classic Night City vibes with exciting new characters. Exactly what I hoped for from @sztybor_writes and Studio Trigger. Top-tier animation, production, and voice acting. Looking Preem as Hell, Chooms 💗 pic.twitter.com/atW6R5O6cz — Kazuliski (@Kazuliski) July 4, 2026

Episode 1, Season 2 of Edgerunners was pretty good pic.twitter.com/xOMhXwIggU — JediSanjay (@JediSanjay) July 4, 2026

heard that edgerunners season 2 episode 1 is similar to the first episode of season 1 but also different in it’s own way on how fast paced, violent and colorful it is. https://t.co/CCSXqFNeku — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) July 4, 2026

Edgerunners Will Not Bring Back David

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For those wondering what will happen in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ sequel, one thing is assured: David Martinez will not be making a comeback. One of the saddest moments of the original anime adaptation was David sacrificing himself to help Lucy escape from the clutches of Adam Smasher. The wildly powerful cyborg has long been a terror within Night City in the CD Projekt video game, and the antagonist once again proved this fact in the anime by dispatching David from this mortal coil. Luckily, the creators have said nothing about the fate of Lucy, who was last seen making her way to the moon, meaning it is possible she has some sort of role in the sequel.

Ironically enough, David and Lucy were given the perfect ending in a venue that wasn’t the anime world. Specifically, in the recent crossover with the popular video game Wuthering Waves, players witnessed Lucy and David reunite for the first time since the latter’s demise as part of the game’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners crossover. When Edgerunners first premiered on Netflix, it had a major impact on the video game industry, lighting a fire amongst gamers to return to Cyberpunk 2077 following its controversial release. We’ll have to see whether the sequel series has the same effect.

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