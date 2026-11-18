2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the manga debut of Demon Slayer, a Weekly Shonen Jump hit written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series has been on the rise of popular ever since then, but things took a drastic turn after the anime debut by Ufotable in 2019. Fans immediately fell in love with the striking visuals and a lovable protagonist. While the anime is currently in its final stretch, the manga wrapped up its story in 2020 with no hopes of a return with a spin-off or a sequel. Following the conclusion of the Hashira Training Arc in the anime, Ufotable confirmed that the Infinity Castle Arc will be adapted in a trilogy of movies.

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The first installment has already been released, while fans await updates on Part 2. Ever since the anime debuted in 2019, this year is the first time Demon Slayer hasn’t released a new TV season or a movie. Considering the animation quality and the exceptional adaptation, it’s only fair that the studio takes as much time as it needs for another movie. However, the biggest problem wasn’t the lack of a new release for the anime’s continuation but the fact that Demon Slayer didn’t even celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Demon Slayer‘s 10th Anniversary Was Underwhelming Due to No New Announcements

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

For a globally popular series like Demon Slayer, the manga’s 10th anniversary is a pretty huge deal. Even if the anime couldn’t return with a new movie this year, fans should’ve gotten new updates for the anniversary or a celebratory message from the creator. This is especially disappointing considering how most series usually make a big deal of the anniversary celebrations. Whether it’s new visuals, merchandise, or even anime or manga projects, fans often get all kinds of new updates to commemorate major milestones. 2026 is almost over, and the anniversary during February was pretty dull. There’s still a possibility that the series will drop new information during this year’s Jump Festa.

Along with a majority of the Shonen Jump hits, Demon Slayer is expected to drop new information during the convention. It will hold a panel on the Super Stage, along with some of the biggest hits of all time, including One Piece and Naruto. Jump Festa 2027 will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026, but it has yet to drop the entire schedule. While it’s almost certain fans can expect updates on the Infinity Castle Part 2, there is a slight possibility of new projects being announced for the anniversary. Rumors have been circulating that the next movie will be released next year, but nothing can be certain without an official announcement. Additionally, even if Demon Slayer shared anniversary updates by the end of the year, it can’t erase the disappointment, especially since it should’ve been done almost a year ago.

What are your expectations for Demon Slayer during this year’s Jump Festa? Do you think we will get a new release aside from the Infinity Castle movies? Share your thoughts in the comments below.