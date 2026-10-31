Demon Slayer Drops Cute New Look at the Coolest Hashira Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans are still waiting on the next Infinity Castle movie, but the franchise has dropped a cute new look at the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to help celebrate his birthday in the meantime. Demon Slayer has been having a strong year as with the release of the first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy last year, the franchise has made its return this year with its official worldwide streaming launch. Which means fans have gotten to see the Hashira in action whenever they want.

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It’s a bit of a different case for Tengen Uzui, however, as following his major battle during the events of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, Tengen had been retired from action due to the extent of his many injuries. That means we likely won’t see much of him even with the two new movies on the way. Thankfully, the franchise has dropped some cute new art for the Hashira to help celebrate his birthday, October 31st, and you can check it out below.

What’s Next for Tengen in Demon Slayer?

Wishing a very flashy and happy birthday to Tengen Uzui! ✨ pic.twitter.com/0lNQpHnv4H — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) October 31, 2026

Tengen Uzui was last fully seen at the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s TV anime series. With the Hashira Training Arc seeing the Hashira train the rest of the corps, Tengen was revealed to be one of the trainers despite the fact that he’s no longer in active duty in the fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. He was not brought into the Infinity Castle with the rest of the Demon Slayer corps, and that means we likely won’t see him again until all of the fights have come to an end with the final moments of the trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been touting that it’s going to be adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga across its three planned films, but it’s currently unclear as to whether or not this will include the final arc of the series as a part of it. There’s one final battle that serves as its own arc after this one, but this feature film trilogy might also be serving as a grand finale for the anime franchise instead. Given its continued success for just the first film alone, no one could really blame the production team for going this route with it either.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II has yet to reveal a release date or window as of this time, nor has it revealed any of the production staff or cast behind it all. Studio Ufotable is once again behind its production, and will likely begin to reveal more information about the film following the release of their current film project, Witch on the Holy Night, this Fall. They will likely have more room to promote their next project, and hopefully it’s the next step in the trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been confirmed to be one of the many franchises with something to showcase during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event coming later this December. It’s unclear as to what kind of announcement could be made during its panel that December 19-20 weekend, or if there’s going to be a future announcement at all, but it’s definitely a great step forward. Are you hoping to see more of Tengen before Demon Slayer‘s anime end? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!