Dragon Ball Daima Deserves to Return for Season 2

Dragon Ball Daima did a great job filling in some of the gaps between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, but the ending still left some unanswered questions. The series built up to the battle with Gomah, which lived up to the hype, but it didn’t get much time to address other plot points. The ending of Dragon Ball Z occurs after a ten-year time skip from the Buu Saga, and Dragon Ball Daima takes place during that time. There’s still plenty they can expound upon or bring into the canon in a second season or movie.

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Whether it’s higher power levels, new villains or just picking up where season one left off, there are options out there. Dragon Ball Daima ends with the Z Fighters returning to Earth triumphantly, but there are still years remaining before the end of Dragon Ball Z. The preceding series then goes through a period of peace after the Buu Saga, but it clearly didn’t include Dragon Ball Daima. Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero all included conflict, so why couldn’t there be another story to add in?

Vegeta’s Power Search Could Move Forward

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For instance, Vegeta clearly made a significant power jump after the defeat of Buu, but he still couldn’t surpass or even match Goku. The final episodes of Dragon Ball Daima revealed that Goku had achieved Super Saiyan 4, putting another power level between himself and his friendly rival. Obviously there’s a hidden gap somewhere after Dragon Ball Daima and into Dragon Ball Super where Vegeta attains the form or skips it. He’s now reached all the same power levels as Goku with Ultra Ego, so he’s more than capable.

Which leads to the next question, does Vegeta become more powerful in his training or because of an impending enemy? Goku didn’t go Super Saiyan 4 until Neva boosted his powers, but it’s clear he’d been training to go beyond Super Saiyan 3. Vegeta just needs an extra kick in order to put himself over the top. The series could take another element from Dragon Ball GT and add an enemy like Baby into the mix to get him to his peak powers (who would also be a perfect foil villain to the Saiyan prince). Or maybe an entirely new villain like Gomah could come into the picture and push Vegeta further?

Dragon Ball Daima already proved that it could take elements from the non-canon stories and retool them for a better anime this time around. Baby is considered a formidable villain so why not bring him back? Also, it would throw a bone to Dragon Ball GT fans that feel it’s the rightful series continuation release after Dragon Ball Z. There are definitely plenty of options in terms on the villain side of things.

Bringing Other Saiyans Into The Fold

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One of the reasons Dragon Ball GT was different from other series was its focus on characters that didn’t get a lot of air time in Dragon Ball Z. Trunks and Pan specifically got featured, but also Goten got an appearance here and there. All of them could get some backstory in the future with a second Dragon Ball Daima season. It would also be the perfect opportunity to give Goten and Trunks more of a chance to redeem themselves after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero too.

Pan also got a bigger role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. She grew her powers quite a bit just in that film. It’d be a unique storyline to include her more, because we’d get to see what the first Quarter-Saiyan fighter can do. A fighter with the combined skills of someone as powerful as Gohan and a Junior World Martial Arts Tournament Champion like Videl is definitely worth diving into.

There’s so much non-canon and canon content that can lend itself to another season of Dragon Ball Daima before the cracking into the Dragon Ball Super current timeline. The franchise already proved it could blend the two so well with the first season, and it delivered plenty of nostalgic moments too. It just makes too much sense to continue building upon Akira Toriyama’s legacy project. Do you think that Dragon Ball Daima can develop a second season with the remaining storylines? Let us know in the comments.