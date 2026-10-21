New Dragon Ball Super Remake Knocks Daima Out of the Anime’s Timeline Again

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is now in the midst of its new remake anime run this Fall, and unfortunately the newest episode has once again knocked the events of Dragon Ball Daima out of the anime’s timeline to make it all that much more confusing. As Akira Toriyama’s final project, Dragon Ball Daima set Goku on a new adventure through the Demon Realm and officially introduced previously non-canonical events like Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan Vegeta 3 to Toriyama’s canon. But this raised a lot of questions about Dragon Ball Super’s own future.

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Dragon Ball Super returned to screens with a brand new remake series taking on the original TV anime series from the very beginning, and with it unfortunately has once again made the anime’s timeline all the more confusing as it continues to ignore the events of Dragon Ball Daima. Because while that series had retconned new forms and ideas into the timeline from Toriyama himself, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus doesn’t really change its events with as big of changes as fans might have wanted to see from the anime.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Ignores Dragon Ball Daima

Courtesy of Toei Animation

When Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was first announced to be an enhanced edition of the original TV anime series with new cuts, visual effects and retooled footage, there was a hope that there would be changes to address new additions from Dragon Ball Daima or previously ignored changes from the Dragon Ball Super manga release. But that’s not the case at all. For example, Dragon Ball Daima had revealed that since the fight with Majin Buu, the Supreme Kai and Kibito had found a way to defuse from the Potara Earrings that led the Kai to going on a new adventure with Goku.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ first couple of episodes debunk this immediately with Kibitokai’s return to the anime, but there was a hope that Goku’s fight with Beerus would somehow slip in a reference to Super Saiyan 4. With the latest episode showing off the updated version of their confrontation, Super Saiyan 3 is the strongest form that Goku has at his disposal despite the fact that the end of Daima teases that Goku would be able to tap into this transformation again. Which just further throws everything into chaos.

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Daima?

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Despite not lining up with Dragon Ball Super’s anime in the slightest, Dragon Ball Daima is as official of a part of the canon as any project could get. With new story, designs, and ideas coming from the late Akira Toriyama himself, there’s no better stamp on the anime than fans could ask for. That’s even less of the case with Dragon Ball Super as the anime team has its own input into its story. With this remake not making any crucial adjustments to how the original TV anime series played out, it’s only going to further brush Dragon Ball Daima under the rug.

This does sting a little bit as now Dragon Ball is moving forward without Akira Toriyama around, and that means the future of the series will likely further ignore the last of his contributions to his franchise. Dragon Ball Daima took place after Majin Buu and before Battle of Gods, and while it raised timeline questions, it more sparked a lot of potential ideas about what it could have meant for Goku and Vegeta’s future.

But that’s no longer going to be the case as Dragon Ball Super’s anime continues with brand new arcs in the years to come. What do you think of Dragon Ball Daima no longer being a part of the anime’s timeline again? Would you want to see it addressed further? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!