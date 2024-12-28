Dragon Ball Daima: Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 Holds a Major Difference From Goku’s

The moment that many Dragon Ball fans thought they would never see has finally happened in Dragon Ball Daima. For decades, many believed that Vegeta simply would never transofrm into a Super Saiyan 3, as he leapfrogged from SSJ2 directly to Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue in Dragon Ball Super. In his recent fight against the Tamagami, the Saiyan Prince revealed that he has the ability to take on the transformation first used against Majin Buu. Ironically enough, Vegeta’s take on the form has a big difference when it comes to Goku’s, who has yet to employ the transformation in the latest Dragon Ball anime.

For quite some time, Vegeta going Super Saiyan 3 seemed like a pipe dream. Since the Saiyan Prince had never done so in Dragon Ball Super, many anime fans believed that the Z-Fighter simply never attempted to learn the transformation. As was explained by Bulma in the latest Daima episode, Vegeta apparently trained his way to the new form, doing so on his own which threw Goku for a loop. For Son, the transformation was learned while training in the afterlife, putting his body through rigorous conditions that seemingly would not have been possible were he alive. As viewers witnessed, Vegeta’s SSJ3 transformation looks a tad different from Goku’s and ironically harkens on the original concept design of the form.

Toei Animation

The Original Super Saiyan 3 Debuts

The Original Super Saiyan 3 concept art arrived as a part of the “Dragon Ball: Super History Book.” In this book that celebrated Dragon Ball’s 30th anniversary, Toriyama revealed his original idea for Super Saiyan 3, that would have still granted the Saiyans longer hair but would not curve downward toward their feet. With Vegeta’s new form, his hair sticks out sideways, sharing quite a bit in common with Toriyama’s original design for the transformation.

Of course, there is one major thing missing from the original design in that Akira Toriyama wanted Super Saiyan 3 to give Saiyans back their tails. Ultimately, this change didn’t arrive in either Dragon Ball Z or Dragon Ball Daima, as we can see with Vegeta’s current transformation. Many shonen fans have wondered if Daima might do the unthinkable and bring in a canon version of Super Saiyan 4. While nothing has been confirmed, Dragon Ball Daima has proved that anything can happen in this new anime.

Shueisha

Daima’s Super Saiyan Future

Vegeta using Super Saiyan 3 scored him an easy win against the Tamagami, though the physical fight was only one part of the challenge to score the Demon Realm Dragon Ball. Presented with a tricky math question, the Saiyan Prince manages to answer the Tamagami riddle correctly, meaning that Goku and company now have two Dragon Balls to their names. Unfortunately for them, getting the third is going to be a little tricky.

In Dragon Ball Daima’s twelfth episode, Majin Duu and Majin Kuu were able to defeat a Tamagami and give Dr. Anisu her own Dragon Ball. While we have yet to learn exactly what Anisu wants to wish for, it would be bad news if the mad scientist captured all three. It seems inevitable that the Z-Fighters will take on these new twisted Majins in Daima’s future.

Want to see wha tthe future holds for Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta?