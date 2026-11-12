Goten & Trunks Need Their Redemption in Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Future

Early in their fighting careers it looked like Trunks and Goten were on track to surpass their fathers and take up the mantle of protecting earth in the Dragon Ball universe. Instead, they faded into the background, while Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and sometimes Gohan continued to raise their respective power levels. The young half-Saiyans certainly don’t lack ability. In fact, both achieved Super Saiyan well before their fathers, but they keep getting reduced to side characters or comic relief.

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Their most recent appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero proved that exactly right. The duo attempted to do their Fusion Dance to assist in the battle against Cell Max, but one slip of the finger messed up the fusion and created an overweight Gotenks. Yet again, another opportunity to prove their worth as fighters fell to the wayside. Both are capable of much more but don’t get many chances to prove otherwise. In the next release, the franchise should finally cut them loose and give them a shot at redemption. Gohan got his last time out. It’s time for the two younger Saiyans to get a shot.

Past Showcases The Duo’s Shortcomings

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The one time Goten and Trunks got to headline a fight, it was a mixed bag. They were young kids at the time faced with the impossible task of battling Majin Buu. They managed to successfully fuse and immediately tried to arrogantly take on Buu in Gotenks’ base form. Although they carried immense power, they were not prepared for Buu’s regeneration, and he eventually overwhelmed them. Still, the successful fusion and power level they reached set a new bar for young fighters.

Unfortunately for the citizens of earth, the mistake cost everyone dearly. Majin Buu ended up creating Evil Buu when he became upset and released the evil energy in his body. Evil Buu then consumed Majin Buu to create Super Buu, who is a much stronger, violent and ill-intentioned version of Buu. Gotenks’ mistake gives enough time for the whole situation to coalesce. Gotenks held his own against Super Buu, and even ascended to Super Saiyan 3, which was an incredible feat.

Vegito didn’t even showcase that ability in the Buu saga. Goku just accomplished that in the same arc, but they’re significantly younger. Despite the great show of power and growth, the point is that it could’ve been prevented with some patience and training. This isn’t their fault, as it was a huge ask for two young fighters. In the end, Buu proved too much, and they were defeated.

It’s the only time the two really got an opportunity to fight on the main card. They’ve lost out basically ever since when it comes to the plot-heavy fights. Those bouts are passed to the heavy hitters from the beginning of the series, but there’s no doubt that a day is coming where they’ll be called upon again.

Saiyan Sons Could Be Franchise Future

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Trunks and Goten are the perfect vessels to carry the series forward when Goku and Vegeta tire of their fighting days, which hopefully last a long time. But being realistic in thinking about the potential future of the series, there couldn’t be a better way to move it forward. Goten wears his hair exactly like his old man and behaves like him more than his older brother. Trunks might look more like Bulma, but he’s got his father’s cockiness and fighting prowess.

The difference between these two and their fathers is that they’ve tried to live a mostly normal life. Chi-Chi and Bulma prefer a life without violence, but they also know that the fighting spirit is within anyone with Saiyan blood. It obviously didn’t fully work with Gohan, and Chi-Chi focused heavily on his education. He still knows how to tap into his abilities as seen in Super Hero.

A different aspect to tap into could focus on how Goten and Trunks came up in different circumstances as fighters. For the most part, they saw far less action than Gohan. He got forced into action at an even younger age and had the fate of the world on his shoulders numerous times. Goten and Trunks only had the Buu saga as their moment of high stakes. The rest of the time focused on peace, so it’s a different angle. What do you think? Should Goten and Trunks get more fights in the future? Let us know in the comments.