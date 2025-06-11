Dragon Ball & How Gohan Could Have Ever Replaced Goku as the Main Hero

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise has consistently portrayed Goku as the central hero who always arrives in time to save the day. From the very beginning, Goku has been the heart of the series, and over time, he has become synonymous with the franchise itself. His presence defines Dragon Ball, and without him, the series often feels incomplete. This is why, no matter how many times the franchise returns, Goku remains the main protagonist, each time embarking on a new journey, facing fresh challenges, and ultimately unlocking a new transformation. This formula has become the franchise’s hallmark, fueling its enduring popularity and sustained commercial success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have long debated the possibility of someone replacing Goku as the lead hero. Among the many candidates, one name frequently resurfaces: Gohan. Gohan’s character was built on a solid foundation, with immense latent potential, something he proves at the climax of the Cell Saga. This potential, possibly tied to his half-human heritage, positioned him as a worthy successor. However, by the time of the Cell Saga, Goku had already become the franchise’s emblematic figure, and removing him from the spotlight would risk alienating the fanbase. As a result, the only way Gohan could have truly taken over as the main hero would have been if the Dragon Ball franchise had concluded with the Cell Saga, allowing Gohan to inherit the mantle in a symbolic and definitive end.

Gohan Could Have Only Symbolically Replaced Goku After the Cell Saga

The long-standing fan debate about the definitive end of the Dragon Ball franchise was recently addressed in Kosokoso’s J-Wave interview featuring three main editors of Dragon Ball. In the interview, they confirmed that Akira Toriyama had originally intended to conclude the series after the Cell Saga. In hindsight, this decision makes sense. Goku’s death and his choice not to return to life served as a powerful, symbolic gesture, passing the mantle of Earth’s protector to Gohan, who, even as a teenager, proved himself more than worthy of carrying the role his father had held for decades. This moment could have marked Gohan’s rise as the new main hero, effectively bringing the series to a meaningful and definitive end.

However, as Toriyama was pressured to continue the story, any plans to feature Gohan as the central hero may have also been overshadowed by the editorial team’s insistence on bringing Goku back, knowing that his return would ensure continued success. As revealed in the same interview, Toriyama wanted to have fun with the Majin Buu Saga, which explains the arc’s more whimsical tone, the emphasis on transformations with numbers and fusions, and why Gohan only received a brief heroic spotlight. The sudden introduction of Goten further reflects Toriyama’s experimental approach during this arc. Despite fans’ hopes for Gohan to fully take over, the editorial team’s priorities likely prevented that shift. Therefore, the only way Gohan could have truly replaced Goku as the Dragon Ball‘s main hero was in a symbolic sense, had the series concluded with the Cell Saga.