Frieza has been the lone constant villain since Dragon Ball Z, and with the evil emperor still alive in the timeline, it’s time to bring his entire family into the fight. Some villains might boast more strength than him, but Frieza is the most dynamic, proving that he can build upon his powers while maintaining his relentless ruthlessness. He was wished back to life by Goku in order to help the Z Fighters win the Tournament of Power for Universe 7. The wish proved successful as Universe 7 ended up winning, but it obviously came at a cost of Frieza being alive and well.

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The only logical next step for him would be to try and destroy his longtime nemesis Goku. In order to do that, he’ll need a lot of help considering the Frieza Force troop’s losses over the years. The best way to counter that is to get more high-tier fighters, which is where his family comes into play. King Cold is already a part of the current canon, but probably needs some significant power boosting after his decimation at the hands of Future Trunks. Next, it’s time to introduce Cooler to the Dragon Ball canon and really up the ante.

Cooler Waited Years For This

Image Courtesy of Toei

Frieza’s older brother is like the non-Saiyan version of the original Broly. First introduced 35 years ago in the Dragon Ball Z film Cooler’s Revenge, he’s in a lot of content, but all of it is now non-canon. Unlike his brother’s final form, Cooler’s masked face and towering physique make him a much more imposing fighter. Cooler recently achieved the Golden Cooler form in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, so the concept is out there that he can compete with this new godly level of Saiyan power in the later releases.

Cooler provides an immediate power up to his brother’s forces. However, he’s not the only member of the family that can fight. King Cold, their father, built an empire on conquering worlds and destroying civilizations. His minimal appearances don’t show off his skills, and his quick defeat in the lone battle he fought in undersells his skills. He’s currently dead but probably got plenty of training in the afterlife, as he’s currently in hell for his many vile acts. If Frieza brings him back, that family trio would definitely give the Z Fighters some problems.

Dragon Ball Manga Adds More To Frieza’s Powers

Shueisha

The most recent on-screen appearance for Frieza came in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but he’s not sat idly by since taking a beating from the Legendary Super Saiyan. The Dragon Ball Super manga displays an even more powerful version of the villain. Frieza unveils that he found a hyperbolic time chamber that allowed him to further expand his powers and become Black Frieza in the Granolah the Survivor Saga. He defeats Goku and Vegeta easily and moves on.

His powered-up form combined with Golden Cooler, and just for fun, a transformed King Cold would provide maybe the toughest trio for Goku, Vegeta and friends to battle. Frieza is the only bad guy with the same tenacity as the Saiyan heroes and that’s why even though he continually loses, his threat always looms large. The setup is there for him and his family to get a shot at revenge. Do you think they should get another shot at the Saiyans? Would you want to see the Frieza family return? Let us know in the comments.