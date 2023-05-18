Dragon Ball, It's Time to Make Cooler Canon

By now, Dragon Ball fans know the franchise's villains inside and out. From the Red Ribbon Army to Frieza and Majin Blu, these baddies have come around time and again. New villains like Moro helped revitalize the fandom, but if we are being honest, Dragon Ball could do with another addition. So this time, fans are determined to see Dragon Ball make Cooler canon, and there is no reason it cannot.

Let's go over the basics, shall we? Cooler made their debut decades back when Dragon Ball Z released one of its many films. We learned then Cooler was none other than Frieza's older brother, and his attitude was just as gnarly as we expected. Since his movie debut, Cooler has been referenced in a number of non-canon projects like Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but the mainline series hasn't had anything to do with the baddie.

However, Dragon Ball fans want that to change. After all, the series managed to make Broly canon a few years back, and it did so with little history backing him up. At least Cooler has Frieza around to ground him in the overall series. We know his younger brother has an ongoing beef with Goku, so Cooler showing up would definitely make things tenser for our heroes.

As for how Cooler could return, well – we would not say no to a Dragon Ball Super movie. After all, Broly was made canon in his own movie, and the anime's most recent film did some work on its own. After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made Cell's second coming canon and even revived the Red Ribbon Army. A third film could easily fit in Cooler, and we'd love to see him make throwback nods to Dragon Ball Z.

We know the villain finds Frieza weak, so we can imagine how he'd react to the death of King Cold. Cooler would have gotten revenge on our heroes for the slight, but Frieza would be having none of that. If anyone is going to kill Goku, it is him. This would create a delicious triangle of aggression between Goku, Frieza, and Cooler. And by the end, the three-way brawl would have Dragon Ball fans with their jaws on the floor.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball pitch? Should Cooler get the Broly treatment...?