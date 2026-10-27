Dragon Ball’s Biggest Saiyans Need Their Power Levels Tested With an Official Fight

The recently canonized and reimagined Broly versus the non-canon evil Saiyan Cumber is a heavyweight bout worthy of a main card entry in the Dragon Ball universe. The former towered over everyone in his recent movie, and that was just in his base form. When he advanced into his Legendary Super Saiyan form he looked to be multiple feet taller than Gogeta. Then, Super Dragon Ball Heroes dropped and Cumber gave the universe two hulking Saiyans to deal with.

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The second Cumber appeared on screen, it just made sense that these two should have a standalone fight. Before that can even happen, the Saiyan must cross the line of non-canon to canon. Once that happens, the two titans will have a chance to decide who reigns supreme in the scaling war.

A Fight That’s Truly Off The Power Scale

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The two did technically fight already in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but it was a non-canonical Super Saiyan 4 Broly that met Cumber in battle. The fight was brief and didn’t satisfy anyone’s appetite for the matchup, however. Broly shows up to destroy Goku but meets Cumber in a test of strength move instead. The two traded blows, but the fight is definitely not a full-length feature and ends in less than a couple of minutes.

Now, the non-canon Broly is powerful in his own right, but the canon Broly could prove a more even matchup. Top-of-the-line scouters would splinter viewing the power of these two. To start, Broly scaled at an extremely fast rate in his debut fight versus Vegeta and Goku. Both Saiyans used Super Saiyan 1, Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan God in a short time. In each powered-up transformation, Broly stretched his power to his limits and never left his base form.

Initially Broly would take a beating, but just as quickly he’d counter. He even blocked Vegeta’s punches while he was in Super Saiyan God and proceeded to slam Goku into the side of a glacier, while he was also in his red-haired ascension. Once Broly lost control and went to the Legendary Super Saiyan level, it took a Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta to quell the threat, which should be numerous power levels ahead of Broly. He didn’t even get a training session in the same stratosphere to prep him for the Z Fighters’ power, and yet, he made a multiple-years worth leap in a less than a couple of hours.

Why Broly vs. Cumber Needs to Happen

Image Courtesy of Toei

On the other hand, Cumber displayed his impressive abilities before he even got out of his restraints in the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise. The evil power emanated off his body so much that it causes Goku to attack Vegeta. Similar to the Broly fight, he was too much to handle even with both Universe 7 Saiyans at higher power levels. They fuse together and go to Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, and Cumber still fights them at his base level before powering up into his own Golden Great Ape form that looks like a cross between the Oozaru and Super Saiyan 3.

A matchup featuring with Broly in his legendary state and Cumber in Golden Great Ape might not get topped in terms of power. The two giants are rare birds, because they can compete with the best in the world while staying in lower forms. Another fun, offshoot of this story would be to involve the non-canon Broly in this fight, whether it be in an unofficial story or to canonized him as Broly from beyond.

Cumber is known as the Evil Saiyan, but there is no doubt that the original Broly was the first to be known as a supremely evil Saiyan. His lack of care for anyone around him and insatiable appetite for devastation and violence would make for a fun exercise of trying to discovering who the bigger maniac is of the two. The new Broly acts more as a foil to Cumber which works too, but seeing the two most evil from technically non-existent canons would be fun in an official clash. What do you think? Should these Dragon Ball titans match up in any of the universes? Let us know in the comments.