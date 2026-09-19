Dragon Ball Super Fans Bring Black Frieza to Life Ahead of the Villain’s Anime Return – Watch Now

Dragon Ball Super is currently in the works on coming back with a new anime picking up with the missing arcs of the manga, but a special fan animation has brought Black Frieza to life as they are looking forward to seeing this moment hit the official anime release. Dragon Ball Super is setting up for a huge anime comeback for the franchise as a new remake anime series will be premiering this Fall and taking on the TV anime series all the way back to the beginning.

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This is all leading to the eventual return of Dragon Ball Super with brand new stories. It’s now in the works on a new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and it’s just one of the two arcs left from the manga that the anime can take on. But fans are hoping to see the anime get to Black Frieza sooner rather than later, and that’s especially true for artists like D VINCHY who took to social media to share a cool anime take on the fight between Black Frieza and Gas. Check it out in action below.

When Does Dragon Ball Super’s New Anime Come Out?

Hi everyone! I want to share with you the result of this short Fan Animation: Frieza vs. Gas, I hope you like it!

Special thanks to the artists who contributed their talent:



VA: @Tommygilv as Frieza



VA: @Jariel123 as Gas



Sound designer @FutureMacVEVO pic.twitter.com/LhMC2Y0xWg — D VINCHY (@DVINCHY_1) September 8, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is now in the works, but no concrete release window or date has been announced as of the time of this writing. This new anime is going to be picking up from the events of the original TV anime and Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, and continuing with the adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super manga illustrated by Toyotaro. As teased by the title, it’s going to be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga release with the introduction of Planet Eater Moro as the next big villain.

Black Frieza specifically comes from the arc after this with Dragon Ball Super’s Granolah the Survivor arc. Without getting too much into how the villain makes his comeback to the franchise, the villain’s return is still the lingering question that fans have had ever since the manga went on hiatus. It’s been two years since the manga went on hiatus following its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and it still needs to lead into the fallout of what’s going to happen to Goku and the others now that Frieza is the most powerful fighter in the universe.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super?

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There’s going to be some new Dragon Ball Super to watch this Fall ahead of the new arc thanks to a new remake series kicking off its run this October. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus goes all the way back to the Battle of Gods arc, and will be showing off an enhanced version of the original TV anime series. Fans will get to see new versions of the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs this Fall, and it should be the perfect way to get up to speed before the new anime hits in the future.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, but it has yet to confirm international release plans or streaming home as of the time of this writing. But there should be a new update on that front soon enough as Toei Animation will be hosting a special panel during New York Comic Con 2026 on October 8th that will be hosted by Monica Rial (English dub voice of Bulma) with Jason Douglas (English dub voice of Beerus) and Ian Sinclair (English dub voice of Whis) attending as special guests.