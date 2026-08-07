My Hero Academia’s New Anime Delivers the True Finale Fans Deserved

My Hero Academia is one of the most successful Shonen anime and manga series of all time. Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, the manga reached its conclusion on August 5th, 2024, after a decade of serialization. Over a year later, the anime wrapped up the main story in the final season, which concluded in December last year. The main story reached a bittersweet conclusion with a brief epilogue focusing on the aftermath of the long and brutal war against All For One. The finale also gave a glimpse at the characters’ lives eight years after the ending. However, while the anime adaptation received countless praises for the final season, the ending wasn’t well-received by fans during the serialization. Many claimed that the final war was dragging on for far too long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, the ending was heavily criticized in 2024, often leading to online debates about Deku’s status as a hero and an unsatisfying finale. The majority of the complaints were about Deku permanently losing his quirk, One For All. His entire journey was about him becoming the greatest hero in the world, just like All Might. This is why many fans felt betrayed, but the extra chapter in the final volume made fans forget all of the disappointment. It’s been two years since the manga reached its conclusion, and barely anyone talks about the initial dissatisfaction. However, while the extra chapter was an incredible addition to the story’s conclusion, the latest anime short bids fans a true farewell they were waiting for.

My Hero Academia “I Am a Hero Too” Concludes The Entire Story

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Crunchyroll also released a six-minute-long anime short on August 3rd, 2026, to adapt the one-shot manga by the creator from the 2025 fanbook My Hero Academia: Ultra-Age. The story takes place after the events of the main series, centering around Eri, who is just starting to pursue her career as a musician. Following the performance by Class 1-A in the school festival, Eri decided to pursue music so she can bring smiles to others just as the aspiring heroes at the time did for her.

Despite being a short episode, it gives a proper conclusion to her character arc, especially since she was sidelined in the main story. Not only that, but the anime short also revealed that Deku is now one of the greatest pro heroes, loved and respected by everyone in Japan. The entire nation knows about his sacrifices during the war against All For One, and they feel secure enough to have someone like him protect them from the villains.

Bakugo and Shoto continue to work with him, and the two of them are also among the top heroes in the country. While the students from the main story have all become responsible adults, the future of U.A. is also in good hands now that All Might has become the Vice Principal as well. The world is far from peaceful since villains often show up to make things difficult for the citizens. However, with so many reliable heroes working constantly on the ground, the country has never been safer.



