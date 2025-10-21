You Need to Watch My Hero Academia’s Movies to Get the Anime’s Complete Story

It’s now more clear than ever with My Hero Academia‘s final season that fans will need to make sure to see the My Hero Academia movies in order to get the anime’s full story. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is now in the climax of the final war between the heroes and villains, and each new episode of the series is more intense than ever as Deku and Bakugo are now fighting to save the entire world. As more people watch from the sidelines, it’s increasingly been revealed just how much is at stake with the outcome of this fight.

Previous episodes of My Hero Academia had already tied in the events of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes into the anime’s official canon, but now that’s taken another step forward as the newest episode of the anime officially made My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising an official part of the series too with a very prominent cameo of two of its key characters. Which means that now you’ll have to be sure to watch these movies to make sure you’re not missing anything before the end.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Officially Becomes Canon With Major Cameo

Courtesy of Toho Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 3 brings Katsuki Bakugo back to life, and he immediately gets into a fight against All For One to save All Might at just the right moment. It’s here that many others around the world see the explosive hero spring into action, and fans get to see more of the variety of their responses. But the biggest cameo comes from Mahoro and Katsuma Shimano, who were first seen during the events of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Living on Nabu Island, they’re the two kids who end up really relying on Bakugo during the movie’s big battle.

With the previous episodes also revealing that Melissa Shield from My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is also watching this final fight from the sidelines, this now confirms that two of the current four films in the franchise are now a part of the canon. It’s not too far of a leap to also presume that the other two films, World Heroes’ Mission and You’re Next, will be folded into the anime’s canon as well. So it’s best to see the films that help to emphasize how important each of these cameos are,

What Does This Mean for My Hero Academia’s Finale?

TOHO Animation

As for what this means for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, it’s a cool move to see that its films are an official part of the timeline. Too often than not, anime films tend to be within their own bubble. The former practice used to be that to expand on a TV anime’s popularity, a film with an original story would take it to theaters. That film wouldn’t have an impact on the TV series to keep from alienating either audience, but that’s started to change in the last few years.

Anime films have seen a lot more success in theaters by offering canonical adventures important to the progress of the TV anime. My Hero Academia did not do that during its own anime run, but this final season is now retroactively making those films more important. Deku has been through quite a lot when you now add in all of the movie fights and adventures, and it really widens the scope of this final war. If you wanted to check out the My Hero Academia movies, you can stream them with services like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

