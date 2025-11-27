My Hero Academia’s Final Episode Update Is Bad News for Fans Hoping to See the Real Ending

My Hero Academia is going to end its TV anime after nine long years in just a few more weeks, and a new update about the final episode just might be bad news for fans hoping to get as much of the ending as possible. My Hero Academia‘s ending is one of wild circumstance as there are actually two different routes that the anime can possibly take for its adaptation. Kohei Horikoshi actually brought the manga to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Chapter 430, but in the year since there have been two more chapters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of the end of the newest episode, there are really only four or five more chapters left to adapt from Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga as they continue to explore the immediate fallout of the war between the heroes and villains. But now that it’s been confirmed that the final episode is indeed three weeks away, and will indeed have a standard runtime, fans might not be getting the complete look at the series’ finale picture as manga fans have been able to enjoy.

My Hero Academia Won’t Have an Extended Finale

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia’s official website has officially confirmed that the final episode of the series will be making its debut on December 13th in Japan, and it will have a standard runtime for that final episode (and not extended like some fans had been hoping for). With the anime adapting the last bit of material from the manga, this runtime for the final episode might mean that there won’t be time to get everything. We might just end up seeing only the final chapter that released in Shonen Jump magazine, and that could be some bad news for anime fans.

It’s not that the original ending is bad or anything like that, but it did stir up quite a bit of debate among fans for how it ushered Izuku Midoriya and the other young characters into the future. It’s still a full ending compared to what other series might get, but it’s also not Horikoshi’s official ending either. Because in the year after the end of the manga, Horikoshi returned for two more additional chapters in special releases of My Hero Academia that further expand on what was seen in that original ending. Leading to a more “complete” picture for that ending overall.

What Does This Mean for the End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Not only is this expanded version of the ending completely within the canon of My Hero Academia, it’s been accepted by fans as the “true” end to the story because of the final moments that Horikoshi is able to include. That’s what makes these next three episodes all the more crucial than ever. As fans continue to wonder what kind of ending the TV series is going to bring to our screens, there might be some that feel the sting of a lesser ending. Especially once anime fans find out what didn’t make the cutting room floor.

But there still might be hope, however. Because while the My Hero Academia TV anime is going to an end, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the anime franchise will end either. Much like how the franchise has released new movies over the decade in between seasons of the TV series, perhaps there’s a lot of room for a new movie taking on those epilogue chapters. That could mean that’s there’s quite a lot of potential for the future still in the cards.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!