My Hero Academia Confirms Final Episode Release Date (And It’s Very Soon)

My Hero Academia’s final season will be coming to an end very soon, and the anime has confirmed the release date for its final episode hitting much sooner than fans might be ready for. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON was undoubtedly the biggest franchise return of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and it has been living up to this reputation thus far as the series has been making its way through the final battles against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. But the newest episode brought these fights to their ultimate climax, and it’s time to get ready for the grand finale.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON took this all up to a huge new level as the series’ newest episode brought the war between the heroes and villains to its climactic finale. But while the war has ended, the anime still has a little more ways to go as it’s going to be exploring the immediate fallout of everything that went down. It’s not going to go on for much longer, however, as it’s been confirmed that the final episode of the series will be premiering on December 13th in Japan.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia previously confirmed that the final season of the long running TV anime would be ending after only 11 episodes, the shortest season of the TV series to date. But after the debut of the newest episode, it now means there are only three more episodes left before it all wraps. The official website for the franchise has taken this even further to fully confirm that the final episode will be releasing on December 13th, and fans in Japan will be able to celebrate with a special event bidding the long running series goodbye.

As detailed by the anime’s website, My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will come to an end with Episode 11, which will be Episode 170 of the series overall. But one thing that might come off as a bummer to fans hoping for something extra special for the finale, it seems like this final episode is going to be standard length and not feature an extended runtime. Because while these final few episodes are only going to be adapting five or so more chapters from Horikoshi’s original manga, it might not be enough to get the entire ending.

How to Watch My Hero Academia’s Final Episode

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

As for how to get ready for the final episode, you can now catch up with all episodes of My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON released thus far with Crunchyroll and Hulu. There is also an English dub release for the final episodes, but a release date for that finale has yet to be announced as of this time. You can catch up with the first seven seasons of the TV anime and some of its best movies now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime as well, and they will be offering the grand finale as soon as it hits.

It’s yet to be revealed how My Hero Academia is going to end it all as it seems like it’s going to be using its final few episodes to adapt the final few chapters from Horikoshi’s original manga. There is a bit of a concern heading into this finale, however, in that it might not be able to cover the epilogue materials released in the year since that original ending, but that’s also a perfect opportunity for a movie.

