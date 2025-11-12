Just Like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia’s Anime Might End With a Movie Instead

My Hero Academia is now only a few episodes away from the end of its TV anime series, but the franchise needs to take a cue from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and end with a movie release instead. My Hero Academia‘s return was one of the most highly anticipated anime returns of the Fall 2025 anime schedule overall, and it’s because fans knew that each new episode would be bringing it all to a grand finale. But as that ending quickly approaches, it’s also starting to seem like there might not be enough time to take care of it all in the way we hope to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia has revealed that there are only five episodes left before the TV anime comes to an end, but there should be something bigger on the horizon. As we’ve seen with the rise in success of anime movies in the last few years, and especially with how Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been tearing its way through theaters, My Hero Academia needs to go out with the bang it deserves. Especially if there’s a chance that there might be some stuff on the cutting room floor otherwise.

My Hero Academia’s TV Anime Might Not Adapt the Full Ending

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia has revealed that there are only five episodes left in the anime’s final season, and that means there are only going to be 11 episodes for this final season overall. There’s a risk at how long it’s going to take care of everything as the anime does not have much left from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. There are technically only a few more chapters left before it reaches its end, and the anime could potentially take care of it all with a good enough pace for its final few episodes much like the rest of the season has done so far.

But there’s also a chance that the anime won’t be able to take care of everything. Because while My Hero Academia runs for 430 chapters with its original release in Shonen Jump magazine, the year since the original ended has since seen series creator Kohei Horikoshi return with two new chapters expanding on that original ending with a much fuller expansion on what happens to Deku and the other young heroes in the future. And fans desperately need to see this making it to the anime during its take on the finale.

Demon Slayer Is Changing Anime Movies

Courtesy of Shueisha

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba essentially changing the landscape of anime’s potential success in theaters, My Hero Academia could find its own level of success with its own grand finale. It’s not just for a potential to end with the official epilogue, but a new feature film can further expand on that manga ending too. Imagine a final My Hero Academia film that not only takes place after everything that happened, but gets to tell a whole new story.

Following four other successful feature films throughout the anime’s history, a fifth and truly final film will be an ultimate button on My Hero Academia’s franchise. A fifth and final film expanding on the franchise’s potential future and what the world of heroes looks like after the war comes to an end for Deku and the others, and that would have just as big of a chance at seeing the kind of success that Demon Slayer has enjoyed so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!