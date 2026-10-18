Naruto’s New Manga Has Already Revealed What It’s Really About, and You Probably Missed It

While fans hope Naruto’s new manga will focus on Naruto and Team 7, it might be about the next generation instead. Ever since the original creator announced Naruto’s new manga at the recent New York Comic Con, fans have naturally been looking forward to seeing what Kishimoto has planned for the beloved original characters. Meanwhile, fans are worried that the new manga could make the sequel, Boruto, irrelevant, while fans of the sequel fear it could overshadow Boruto and prevent the series from receiving the attention it deserves.

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However, the new manga, Naruto: Shadow Rising, could instead do the opposite. The teaser revealed that the series will focus on the period after the events of Shippuden and before Naruto became Hokage. This suggests that the series will follow Naruto’s journey toward becoming Hokage, advancing through the ranks, and possibly going on missions alongside Sakura and his other teammate, Sasuke, with Team 7 back on missions under Kakashi’s guidance. While these events could be featured, the new manga’s main focus could actually be bridging the gap between Naruto and the next generation, and the teaser also hints that it will focus on Boruto and the next generation.

Naruto’s New Manga Could Officially Bridge the Gap to Boruto

Image courtesy of Pierrot

When the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga first came out, many Naruto fans dismissed the idea, and their skepticism was amplified by the fact that Masashi Kishimoto wasn’t writing the series. This even led many to call it non-canon. However, the original creator returned as the manga’s writer after it reached 50 chapters. This means Kishimoto sees its potential, even though Boruto wasn’t his original idea for the franchise. Now, he might be planning to officially bridge the gap between the two generations with this new installment of the Naruto manga, as the original series never explored the transition to the next generation.

The teaser for Naruto: Shadow Rising now hints that the manga could focus on filling this gap. Specifically, the new illustrations showcase Naruto’s Hokage statue being built and Sarada with her newborn daughter. This suggests that the manga will explore events surrounding the period when Naruto and other original characters, including Sasuke and Shikamaru, started having children. With Naruto’s priorities shifting from becoming Hokage for his own sake to caring for others, particularly the next generation, this manga could explore that transition. It could focus on Naruto and his companions navigating parenthood as they work to secure a better future for the next generation.

Considering that Kishimoto is actively working on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, which is also at a crucial point, he might be using this new series to draw more attention to Boruto. With the possibility of Naruto returning in the sequel, Kishimoto could use this manga to lay the groundwork for Naruto’s role in future events, hinting at what awaits the next generation and why Boruto and his generation are crucial to overcoming those challenges. The announcement of Naruto‘s new manga was certainly unexpected, but these elements suggest that it could be part of a larger plan to strengthen Boruto‘s story.