Naruto Creator to Officially Take Over Boruto Manga

Original Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto will be taking over the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga! The sequel series originally began with supervision from Kishimoto, but the writing duties were handled by Ukyo Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. The series has since released 51 chapters as of this writing, but now it will be heading into brand new territory as the original creator of the franchise will be taking a more direct approach as he will be handling the writing and drafting duties for the sequel manga from the next chapter onward.

The official Twitter account for the series announced that from Chapter 52 of the series, releasing on November 21st in Japan, Kishimoto will be directly writing and storyboarding for the series. Taking over from previous writer Kodachi, who will be departing the project, the future of the series will now be based on Kishimoto's writing and storyboarding (with Ikemoto still providing the illustration).

The announcement reads as such (as translated by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter), "With regards to the manga, Boruto, with the publication of Boruto Chapter 52 in V-Jump December issue (on sale November 21st), the structure of production will be changed, and work will start from the beginning with accordance to schedule. To [Ukyo Kodachi], who is the scriptwriter till now, thank you very much for your hard work. The serialization from hence forth will be with accordance to the original drafts of Masashi Kishimoto-sensei."

It's not quite clear just yet whether or not this means Kishimoto's work starts with Chapter 52 of the series, or it will begin with the next, but it might be exciting for fans to see the original franchise creator will be taking over the sequel series directly. What do you think? Are you excited for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations written by the original Naruto creator? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!