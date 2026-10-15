Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 38 Hints at Naruto’s Shocking Return

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is returning with its monthly release, and as always, a week before the chapter’s release, it has revealed a sneak peek. Chapter 38 will be featured in the upcoming V-Jump issue, releasing on Tuesday, October 20, in Western regions. Currently, the series is at a crucial point, with Sarada abducted and Boruto in the process of rescuing her. With Kashin Koji refusing to aid the protagonist and the danger of Boruto turning into Momoshiki looming, the series has a lot going on. This is why the latest chapter’s sneak peek might come as a surprise, as it strongly hints at Naruto’s return.

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It is known that Kawaki trapped Naruto and Hinata in a space that no one can access except him. Kawaki did this to protect Naruto, but it was evident that Naruto’s return was inevitable at some point. Now, it seems the stage for his return has been set, as the sneak peek for Chapter 38 shows Kawaki in this special place. While the series has shown Kawaki visiting this place before, the most notable detail in this instance is that he is apologizing to them, suggesting that he might be ready to redeem himself and free Naruto. Additionally, there is one more element that hints at why Naruto’s return might be necessary.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 38 Hints That Kawaki Is Preparing to Bring Back Naruto

Image courtesy of Shueisha

The specific reason why Naruto’s return might be necessary is that Shikamaru, the current Hokage of Konoha, is facing significant backlash from Kobu, the representative of the Fire Nation Daimyo, over the way he is doing his job. Shikamaru is suspected of being a spy or an ally of Boruto, who is blamed for Naruto’s death. At some point, the tide has to turn in the hero’s favor, and Naruto’s return could be what fixes the situation. It would not only resolve Shikamaru’s current predicament but also clear Boruto of the murder accusations, allowing him to reclaim his identity.

Meanwhile, another factor supporting Naruto’s return is how much Boruto might need his father in the future. Kashin Koji’s prescience has revealed the possibility of Boruto being overtaken by Momoshiki, and Naruto could be the trigger that brings Boruto back to his original self. This could also give fans an emotional reunion between father and son. Overall, Naruto’s return is long overdue, as he has always been a major part of the franchise, and leaving him uninvolved in the series’ final events would be an oversight. Perhaps this is also why the surprising return of Naruto in a manga by the original author could be significant.

It was recently announced that a new manga series by Masashi Kishimoto would tell a story set between the events of Naruto Shippuden and Naruto becoming Hokage. There is considerable merit in considering that this manga could properly bridge the gap between the Naruto and Boruto series. It could also establish Naruto and Sasuke as central figures in Boruto‘s endgame. This could mean that Boruto is setting the stage not only for Naruto‘s return but also for Sasuke’s return very soon, and upcoming chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could confirm this, especially given that Hidari, the Divine Tree imitation of Sasuke, could soon be defeated by Sarada.