Naruto’s New Manga Return Will Make Boruto Obsolete

The Naruto franchise is planning to expand in a way that hints at trouble for the official sequel, Boruto, and its current manga installment, Two Blue Vortex. The original Naruto manga wrapped up its narrative with a perfect ninja story, leaving no loose ends that necessitated a sequel. However, a sequel was still announced, and while some fans were happy to see the story continue, many rolled their eyes at the idea of a series centered on none other than Naruto’s son, Boruto. It never made much sense, and the series initially felt like a forced installment.

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What actually intrigued fans was how the Boruto manga introduced a narrative suggesting that something had gone wrong with the franchise’s original protagonist, Naruto, prompting fans of the original series to see what the sequel had in store for their beloved character. The series continued to develop over the following years, gradually establishing its own identity while using nostalgic elements from the original manga to keep fans intrigued and satisfied. The first installment eventually concluded, with Two Blue Vortex now serving as the best source for exploring the Naruto franchise. However, the interquel announced by the franchise’s original creator could overshadow Boruto, potentially preventing it from receiving the attention it deserves.

Naruto’s New Manga Might Overshadow Boruto

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When Boruto was first announced, it was also revealed that the original creator would not be writing the series, with a new writer and illustrator taking over instead. This made it even harder for some fans to follow the series. However, it took years for Boruto to develop its own identity, and now that it has, the original creator is reportedly returning with a new series depicting the original heroes’ lives after the events of Naruto Shippuden. This is what fans had imagined when they first heard about a sequel instead of Boruto.

The teasers and details so far hint that the series will explore Naruto and Sasuke’s adventures before Naruto became Hokage. This is something fans have long wondered about, as Naruto was still a Genin at the time. With the series potentially revealing how he acquires the appropriate rank, fans may finally get to see that journey unfold. This could include Team Seven embarking on adventures together again, while Sasuke reflects on his actions and takes on the role of a shadow ninja protecting Konoha in his own way, which may explain why the series is tentatively titled Naruto: Shadow Rising.

The hints have also depicted Sakura with a child, suggesting that the series could explore her romance and marriage with Sasuke, alongside Naruto and Hinata’s relationship and the birth of their children, symbolizing the arrival of the next generation. Ultimately, with the original creator at the helm, Naruto‘s new manga is poised to deliver a heavy dose of nostalgia that could overshadow Boruto‘s monthly chapter releases. This is especially true if the new manga follows a weekly release schedule, given that it is one of the major projects announced as part of a multi-year initiative expected to last two to three years. That said, Boruto is still developing and has reached a crucial stage in its story. Naruto‘s new manga could instead encourage more fans to read the sequel, as it may provide the proper setup for its events.

Naruto’s New Series Could Give Boruto the Boost It Needs for Its Final Moments

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Given that the Boruto series has evolved into something of its own, with the original characters no longer at the center, Kishimoto’s intention likely isn’t to overshadow the proper sequel with a new interquel. This is evident from how Kishimoto himself took over as the writer of the sequel after Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reached chapter 50. With that in mind, Kishimoto might be laying more groundwork for Boruto‘s sequel, especially as the series appears to be approaching a crucial point and potentially heading toward its final arc. The interquel could eventually lay the groundwork for the idea that something far greater than the original series’ final villain, Kaguya, has always existed.

Naruto and the others could encounter this new development, hinting at a future threat they won’t be able to face themselves and will have to leave to the next generation, Boruto and the others. Adding to this speculation is Kashin Koji’s prescience, or ability to see the future, which could play an important role in informing the original characters of the potential danger and why the next generation stands a chance when they do not. In any case, it is exciting news that none other than the original series’ creator is returning with an interquel that few expected to see. While there is a possibility that this new Naruto manga could overshadow Boruto, it could also give the sequel the necessary boost, serving as a proper bridge to the Boruto series.