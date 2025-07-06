10 Best Pokemon Movies Fans Will Never Forget

For many of us 90s anime fans, Pokemon was a series that gave us tons of memories. It was a show about friendship, adventure, and lovable Pokemon. We literally grew up with Ash and friends in their quest to become master Pokemon trainers. But if the show stole our hearts, it was the movies that hit us right in the feels. While the anime focused more on character development and storytelling, the movies proved to be a charming mixture of sacrifice, breathtaking battles, and intense moments.

Over time, Pokemon movies have gained massive popularity due to their emotional impact. Exploring themes of loss, connection, and courage, these movies have become more than just animated entertainment for kids. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of Pokémon movies that have garnered respect from fans and critics alike. Whether you grew up with Ash or have just become a Pokemon fan, these movies will remind you exactly why the franchise still lives rent-free in our minds.

1) Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back (1998)

As the very first Pokemon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back paved the way for the bright future of the Pokemon franchise. The movie centered on the ever-mysterious Mewtwo. After some scientists decided to artificially create this psychic cat-type Pokemon, Mewtwo decided to take matters into its own hands, raising havoc in the Pokemon universe.

Mewtwo Strikes Back not only stood strong as the first movie of the franchise, it also experimented with difficult themes that were not so common in the anime at the time. Mewtwo’s existential crisis and Ash’s final sacrifice brought tears to everyone’s eyes. And when Pikachu shocked a turned-to-stone Ash back to life while fighting through its tears, we realized just how much these characters could mean to us.

2) Pokemon: The Movie 2000 – The Power of One (1999)

Pokemon: The Movie 2000 revolves around the ever-adventurous Ash Ketchum as he lands on a mysterious island. Although his initial motives were different, Ash was caught by the natives and named the “chosen one” to get a very crucial task done. But as Ash and his friends were at it, they noticed something sinister happening that compelled them to be the heroes once again. While we see the regular cast throughout the movie, this is the first time Team Rocket gets a proper role in the plot instead of some comic relief scenes.

The second movie in the franchise also tried to introduce a new type of Pokemon, and it worked. The legendary Pokemon Lugia became an instant hit with its exciting battles. On top of that, this movie had an amazing soundtrack that mesmerized viewers, along with animation that was way ahead of its time, honoring its predecessor and exceeding fan expectations.

3) Pokemon 3: The Movie – Spell of the Unown: Entei (2000)

So far, Pokemon movies had always been about Pokemon creating chaos within the human realm and humans dealing with the incidents. But Spell of the Unown changed that narrative when it showed how human emotions can interfere with a Pokemon’s abilities and their impact on the human world. IMDB rated this movie a 5.9 out of 10, but the real ones know how incredible it turned out to be.

The story followed a little girl, Molly Hale, going through the trauma of her father’s sudden disappearance. During her mourning, she summoned Unown’s powers and created a dream world where her father was back. But things quickly went south when the legendary Pokemon Entei kidnaped Ash’s mom in order to complete Molly’s family. From then on, the movie explores themes of mourning, loss, and tragedy, showcasing Entei’s abilities.

4) Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew (2005)

The highest-rated Pokemon movie according to IMDB, Lucario and the Mystery of Mew reflects on themes of betrayal and the power of bonding. It is the first of the movies deemed as standalones among fans and casual viewers alike. What’s even more fun is that Lucario’s English voice is none other than Goku from Dragon Ball.

Lucario, a steel-type fighting Pokemon, was betrayed by his guardian, Sir Aaron, who trapped him in his staff to halt an impending war. In the present, hundreds of years after Lucario’s initial sealing, Aaron is celebrated as a hero while a now-free Lucario harbors resentful emotions for humans. But as the movie progresses, Lucario’s character develops beautifully, going from initially distrusting Ash to eventually sacrificing himself to save him.

5) Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai (2007)

The Rise of Darkrai was the first attempt to add a horror element to the Pokemon franchise. Set in the fog-covered town of Alamos, this Pokemon movie weaved a thrilling story of fear, misunderstandings, and hidden truths revolving around a single Pokémon, Darkrai. Compared to previous movies and even the anime, it was darker and much more mysterious.

The story started in Alamos Town as it began to experience abnormalities thanks to two deity Pokemon dueling in the heavens. But as Dialga, the master of time, and Palkia, the master of space, continued their fight, Darkrai was unfairly blamed by the people for the disturbances. This was where our favorite characters jumped in to unravel the truth and free Darkrai from the injustice it had been facing for a long time.

6) Pokemon: I Choose You! (2017)

The Pokemon franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary by giving the fans a banger 20th movie. I Choose You! reimagines Ash’s journey as a Pokemon trainer and bonding with Pikachu over time. It also features the classic duel between Ash and Ho-Oh, but this time, the legendary Pokemon gives him a Rainbow Wing.

This movie played with the emotions of every die-hard fan with its nostalgic vibes. The story may be a retelling, but the clean animation made it much better than the original. The internet still hasn’t recovered from the overwhelming cuteness when Pikachu speaks and tells Ash, “I always want to be with you”.

7) Pokemon: Destiny Deoxys (2004)

When it comes to introducing new, powerful Pokemon, we can trust the directors to do so via the movies. We all loved the legendary Pokemon Rayquaza in the anime, but it was the Destiny Deoxys movie that actually featured it for the first time. The battle between Deoxys and Rayquaza started after Deoxys, an alien space Pokemon, came to Earth and thrashed a city left and right.

This Pokemon movie marked the first time we witnessed humanity’s distrust in a Pokemon. To make things even more interesting, the city in question was a fully automated one run by genius scientists. As the story went on, Ash and friends befriended a boy named Tory, who had a phobia of Pokemon as a result of a traumatic childhood incident. But while Ash helped Tory overcome his trauma, Deoxys had other plans, and that is where things started to get messy.

8) Pokemon: Heroes – Latios and Latias (2002)

Ash, Brock, and Misty were the ultimate trio of the earlier Pokemon movies. And Heroes – Latios and Latias is the final movie installment where we see this trio in action. Set in the water-surrounded city of Altomare, the movie follows the sibling duo of legendary Pokemon Latios and Latias as they vow to protect the Soul Dew.

These legendary Pokemon are ancient beings that look after the city of Altomare. But despite their best efforts to keep the Soul Dew safe, some cunning thieves outsmart them and steal it. That is where our favorite trio jumps in to save the day, but that did not happen without a heavy price. This movie had a rare instance of acknowledging a Pokemon’s death, a heartbreaking moment fans will never forget.

9) Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle (2020)

Think of Tarzan, but in the Pokemon universe. That’s exactly what Secrets of the Jungle is all about. This movie would have been the best Pokemon movie of all time if only the directors had abandoned the villains and the saving-the-Earth trope. With mature themes like identity, family, and bonding, this movie would have absolutely banged even without the cliche good vs. bad.

The movie takes us to a literal jungle where Zarude finds a human baby and decides to raise him after failing to find his parents. In the present, the now 10-year-old kid, Koko, comes across Ash and his buddies and realizes that he is a human as well. While the main characters try to stop a mad scientist from causing havoc, Koko struggles to find his roots and connect with them. Bringing fans to tears when he declares Zarude as his true father, even after finding the truth about his family.

10) Pokemon: The Power of Us (2018)

After the mesmerizing display of power in The Power of One featuring Lugia, we get another legendary Pokemon, Zeraora, emphasized in The Power of Us. Steering away from the usual narrative, this movie focuses on different side characters as they journey towards the greater good along with Ash.

A chronic liar, an old, Pokemon-hating woman, an under-confident scientist, a former runner, and a mayor’s daughter try to work on themselves and overcome their flaws. With the help of their Pokemon, they meet up with Ash, who is on a self-discovery journey himself. Together, they show tremendous unity that saves the city along with Zeraora’s bravado.