5 Spin-Off Genres Perfect for Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has released numerous spin-off games for Pokemon over the years, but there are some obvious genres the series would be perfect for. Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, and Pokemon TCG Pocket have proved Pokemon can make the change to a genre besides turn-based RPG, and it’s past time players get new spin-off games. The Pokemon Company could easily take the beloved franchise and give its fans a fresh experience. While there are many genres in gaming, several stood out as perfect. Keeping the core aspects of Pokemon and honoring the series is an important part of making these choices, and we identified five genres Pokemon should experiment with.

Pokemon Racing

koraidon and miraidon racing in pokemon scarlet & violet.

Pokemon fans have wanted a racing game since watching Pokemon: The Great Race. The closest The Pokemon Company has come to this is Pokemon Dash, but this does not do the request justice. The Nintendo Switch 2 is the perfect opportunity to give fans this spin-off game, and a Pokemon racing game could easily coexist with Mario Kart World.

When designing the game, The Pokemon Company should lean into the ability to swap Pokemon mid-race. A relay race where players have to select a team of Pokemon and then race across various environments would not only utilize more fan-favorite Pokemon but stick to the team-based aspect of the series.

Pokemon like Rapidash or Zebstrika could be incredibly fast on land and even launch powerful attacks to capture the feel of items made popular in Mario Kart. Then, players could hit an underwater or ocean section where to switch to something like Sharpedo or Barraskewda. Finally, a flying section with Crobat or Talonflame could complete a triathlon approach. Balancing Pokemon may be challenging, but including many different options increases the odds of getting players’ favorites.

Pokemon Cozy Farm Sim

jubilife village in pokemon legends: arceus.

Fans have always wanted a cozy farm simulator set within the Pokemon world, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus has only made this desire greater. That said, The Pokemon Company needs to expand beyond the basic mechanics in this game, looking at what the indie game scene has done with the genre. Taking inspiration from games like Stardew Valley and Disney Dream Valley, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and even Pokemon Concierge would allow The Pokemon Company to create a charming and cozy experience.

There are plenty of options The Pokemon Company could use when creating a cozy farming sim with Pokemon, but the Pokemon need to be at the forefront. Each type could bring unique benefits to the game outside of combat. Grass Pokemon could give access to new types of crops and help fertilize and till fields. Water Pokemon could water crops, create irrigation systems, and put out any fires. Likewise, Fire Pokemon could burn away unwanted fields or trees to clear land and create nutrient-rich soil.

Players could play as Pokemon Tamers and help rebuild a town. They could develop relationships with other Pokemon Tamers in town and make lasting bonds. As the town is expanding, players can get access to new tools, items, and areas. These areas would see an increasing number of Pokemon to catch.

Pokemon Survival Horror

ghost pokemon gengar and haunter.

Anyone who has read some of the Pokedex descriptions knows how terrifying Pokemon can be. While Pokemon Legends: Arceus debunked a lot of these horrible descriptions, what if some were true? A survival horror game where players have to evade Pokemon would be a nightmare. It may be out of The Pokemon Company’s wheelhouse, but horror games have been proven to be a hit.

Ghost-type Pokemon would be the obvious choice for this spin-off. Players would assume the roles of kids, perhaps those who have yet to receive their first Pokemon. Ghost Pokemon could torment these children, and The Pokemon Company could keep it for kids by making most of the torment be harmless pranks or jumpscares.

Gengar, Mimikyu, Drifloon, Hypno, Banette, or Gourgeist are just some examples of Pokemon that could be chosen. The Pokemon faced in-game could be selected at random, and it would be up to the players to discover what Pokemon it is before it’s too late. The Pokemon Company could opt to make it a single-player game or go with a fan-favorite cooperative multiplayer approach.

Pokemon Strategy Game

pokemon conquest characters.

Pokemon Conquest is one of the most underrated Pokemon games of all time. It combines the joy of collecting and battling Pokemon with the strategic combat of the Fire Emblem series. The Pokemon Company could create a sequel to this beloved title, or create a new game with a different strategy genre. A tactical turn-based game or a real-time strategy game could easily work.

For the former, taking Pokemon Conquest and modernizing it would be a great approach. Looking at how Nintendo has handled the most recent Fire Emblems, specifically Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and implementing the new features seen here would make a good game even better. Strategic positioning, matching up weaknesses and strengths, and choosing the right move would be perfect for a new entry like this. Plus the relationship system could go toward other trainers and Pokemon.

A real-time strategy game may be more difficult to pull off, but it would be worth it. Players could use weak Pokemon to fill out squads and then have evolved or even legendary Pokemon act as heroes. Pokemon trainers could be chosen from iconic ones, like Ash, Cynthia, and Lance, and used as leaders with special abilities. The Pokemon Company could really create a new twist on this genre with type weaknesses, adding a new level of strategy.

Pokemon Platform Fighter

incineroar in super smash bros. ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sadly only added one new Pokemon via Incineroar. Between this series and Pokken Tournament, there are not enough Pokemon fighting games. Creating a new platform fighter that features exclusively Pokemon and focusing on Squad Battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could create a unique team-based platform fighter.

The Pokemon Company has a huge roster of Pokemon to choose from. Regardless of which they select, players should be able to select three Pokemon when entering a fight. Each would have one stock, and players could choose the order they wish to use them. Players could even swap Pokemon out mid-fight at a cost to better line up type advantage.

Implementing types into a platform fighter that give certain Pokemon clear advantages and disadvantages may be tough, but it could work. It would be a level of strategy seen in Pokemon VGC where players have to guess which Pokemon their opponent will send out first. Not only this but switching would be important, giving players a risk-reward situation to better align their type matchups.