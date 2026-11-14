Solo Leveling Studio’s Next Big Anime Is Everything My Dress-Up Darling Couldn’t Be

Now that 2026 is approaching its end, the anime industry is getting ready for its upcoming releases for 2027, including a gorgeous anime from A-1 Pictures. This is the same studio behind Solo Leveling, and it’s known for several acclaimed shows. The studio’s latest project, Bless, is one of the most anticipated anime of 2027. It was already scheduled for the Winter 2027 lineup, and now that the season is closer than ever, the studio confirmed its release date in a new trailer. The gorgeous trailer sheds more light on the main characters before confirming that the anime will premiere on January 8th, 2027.

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The official X handle of the anime also shared a key visual along with the confirmation that the episodes will broadcast every Friday at 11:30 P.M. on Fuji TV’s Noitamina network. The new trailer also introduces the cast and crew, along with a few new glimpses at the main characters. The anime has already gathered a lot of attention not only because of its visuals and unique premise, but also because the studio behind Solo Leveling is producing it, which is enough to pique fans’ interest. Established in 2005, this renowned studio is responsible for creating several modern classics such as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Your Lie in April, and many more.

Bless Challenges the Narrow Beauty Standards in the Fashion Industry

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The anime is based on Yukino Sonoyama’s acclaimed Shonen manga, which began serialization in Kodansha’s monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2022. The story centers around 15-year-old Aia Udagawa, who has been chosen as a model for the Aoi Festival Artist Contest due to his previous experience. However, amid his inner struggles, he notices Jin Sumisaki, a tall and awkward girl who appears embarrassed about her appearance. The two of them are paired as a model and stylist, which becomes a major turning point in their lives. While Udagawa regrets abandoning his dream after convincing himself he has no talent, Sumisaki lacks the confidence to work as a model despite having the stunning features that make her stand out from the crowd. The story continues as the duo embraces their dreams while giving each other the push needed to break free from the shackles of self-doubt.

Bless Has a Better Story and More Emotional Depth Than My Dress-Up Darling

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

My Dress-Up Darling is a popular cosplay drama centering around Wakana Gojo, a high school boy whose hobby is crafting traditional Hina dolls, but he is socially awkward and afraid of people judging him. However, Marin, a popular and outgoing classmate, discovers his skills and urges him to help her out. As an avid cosplayer with no sewing experience, she seeks his help in making costumes. Despite contrasting personalities, they soon become friends, and Wakana learns to appreciate his talent more. Marin gets to try unique and creative cosplays. As the story continues, their relationship deepens, making the series a heartwarming and comedic story. Written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda, the manga was published in Young Gangan, a magazine owned by Square Enix Holdings. The manga debuted in January 2018 and reached its conclusion in March 2025. While the series has incredible reviews from fans and critics, it’s also highly controversial for its heavy use of fan service, especially since the character in question is a 15-year-old girl.

Bless is a truly unique shonen series. While the demographic is no stranger to series that dip away from traditional action stories and explore coming-of-age and slice-of-life themes, the narrative and themes Bless chooses to explore are things that are stereotypically attributed to shoujo manga. This isn’t a bad thing, either, as Bless is a masterclass example of storytelling in how it introduces its lead characters and explores the two of them navigating the makeup industry. Aia is a young man who aspires to be a makeup artist; while this isn’t as uncommon as it used to be, it’s still a relatively unconventional career path for a young man to pursue.

He enters high school decides to push his passion as deep down as it can go until he meets Jun, a reserved girl with a face covered in freckles who hides herself away due to her own insecurities. Somehow, Aia becomes captivated by Jun and convinces her to enter their school’s fashion competition together, with Aia doing Jun’s makeup for the show. The two make a powerful team and embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth as they begin to dominate the fashion industry in Japan. The series focuses on learning to trust and open up, and embracing every creative face of one’s personality.

Do you think Bless has what it takes to stand out more than My Dress-Up Darling? And what are you most excited to see in its adaptation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.





