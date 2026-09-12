Solo Leveling Studio Confirms Stunning New Anime’s 2027 Release With New Trailers – Watch

With the Fall 2026 anime season looming over fans with returning heavy hitters like The Apothecary Diaries Season 3, Blue Box Season 2, and the debut of highly-anticipated shows like Firefly Wedding, the industry isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon, as many studios are already beginning to tease what they have in store for anime fans for the upcoming Winter 2027 anime season in January.

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Of these announcements, one new series from Solo Leveling‘s production studio A-1 Pictures is standing out in online communities for its absolutely stunning animation and gorgeous character designs. Bless, based on the original manga by Yukino Sonoyama is a truly unique shonen manga that focuses on the fashion and makeup industry in Japan, and you can check out a new trailer for the upcoming anime below.

Bless‘ Trailer Reveal Shows Off The Best Of A-1 Pictures

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True to its premise, Bless‘ narrative tells a coming-of-age story through the power of self expression, specifically tackling the makeup and fashion industries in Japan. The first trailer for the anime is truly living up to what the series deserves in terms of visual presentation, as its clear the production team is using meticulous detailing in the character art, makeup application sequences, and unique looks to show off just how much of a powerhouse A-1 Pictures is in the anime industry.

The first two trailers for the anime that were unveiled during the Aniplex One Focus Event this weekend not only introduces audiences to Bless’ main characters, Aia Udagawa and Jun Sumizaki, two students who bond over Aia’s aspirations to become a professional makeup artist and the confidence his craftsmanship is able to bring out in Jun, but also served as an announcement on who will be voicing this awe-inspiring pair. Tomohiro Ono, previously credited as Flip is Wistoria and Yoshiya Otsu in Goodbye, Lara will be voicing Aia, while Chiyuki Miura, previously credited as Founder Ymir in Attack on Titan and Yuki in Shiboyugi.

Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Bless Is A Story Of Self Discovery Like No Other

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Bless is a truly unique shonen series. While the and explore coming-of-age and slice-of-life themes, the narrative and themes Bless chooses to explore are things that are stereotypically attributed to shoujo manga. This isn’t a bad thing, either, as Bless is a masterclass example of storytelling in how it introduces its lead characters and explores the two of them navigating the makeup industry.

Aia is a young man who aspires to be a makeup artist; while this isn’t as uncommon as it used to be, it’s still a relatively unconventional career path for a young man to pursue, and as he enters high school decides to push his passion as deep down as it can go until he meets Jun, a reserved girl with a face covered in freckles who hides herself away due to her own insecurities.

Somehow, Aia becomes captivated by Jun and convinces her to enter their school’s fashion competition together, with Aia doing Jun’s makeup for the show. The two make a powerful team, and embark on a journey of self discovery and personal growth as they begin to dominate the fashion industry in Japan. The series focuses on learning to trust and open up, and embracing every creative face of one’s personality.