My Dress-Up Darling Shares Disappointing Season 3 Update

My Dress-Up Darling has offered a rather disappointing update for the anime’s future, and that means fans are going to be waiting quite a while before Season 3 even potentially happens. My Dress-Up Darling made its highly anticipated return to screens with its second season last year, but fans unfortunately had to wait a few years between seasons. But with the end of the second season, fans unfortunately got no word on whether or not the anime would return. In fact, it seemed like the anime came to its own original ending compared to the manga.

Speaking with Anime! Anime!, members of My Dress-Up Darling‘s production staff opened up about their work in the second season. But unfortunately when asked about a potential third season, producer Shota Umehara revealed that there are no plans for a third season at the moment. Revealing that the production for the season is currently a “blank slate” without anything being planned for now, the producer would like to make a third season if everything works out.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 3 Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon

“The production is a complete blank slate, but once everything is in order, I would like to make another one,” Umehara stated. “I can’t make a sloppy anime. I want to express my gratitude to all the viewers.” But the producer also went on to note how they hope fans continue to support the series monetarily so that it can develop further, “Also, the series cannot develop without attracting new viewers, so I would be very happy if Season 2 inspired people to watch the anime or buy the original manga. As long as you make something and people watch it and spend money on it, it’s always a customer-based business.”

“I’m really happy that the viewers are happy with it more than anything, and that they buy the merchandise and packaging because I think that they like the work,” Umehara continued. “They buy the extra merchandise in addition to the video because they think it’s so good that they spend money on it. I’m grateful for that more than anything. I used to think that if you make something good, people will be happy and spend money on it, but as I gain more experience in life, I’m starting to think that it’s something special.”

Will My Dress-Up Darling Return for Season 3

It seems that for now, a third season of My Dress-Up Darling is not in the cards. The staff opened up about the final episode of the season, and revealed how they worked together with creator Shinichi Fukuda on an ending as the manga was ending at the same time that the second season was developing too. Ultimately, it was the director’s decision to end the anime in that way for Marin and Gojo, “I don’t know why we ended it that way at the very end. Even if we received various opinions, it was Director Shinohara himself who wrote it,” as Umehara stated.

That finale was intended to give the anime a sense of completion for the anime so fans wouldn’t be waiting for a third, so it seems that there might not ever be one. The manga might have ended with Marin and Gojo heading into the future, but it might not be for quite a long time before fans get to potentially see the anime bring all of that to life.

